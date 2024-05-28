New BMW 3 Series gains longer-range PHEV, drops diesel

The BMW 3 Series has received a raft of updates for 2024, including a refreshed design, a new infotainment system and a longer electric-only range for PHEV variants.

With production set to begin in July, the brand's best-selling model will go on sale in the UK priced from £39,045 for the 320i saloon and £40,845 for the 320i Touring estate.

These will be sold alongside the 330e hybrid, priced from £46,080, and the M340i variant, costing £11,765 more. No diesel variants will be coming to the UK.

Chief among the changes is a new 19.5kWh battery fitted to the PHEV, which is 7.5kWh larger than before. This results in a total electric range of 63 miles - 22 miles more than before.

The rival Mercedes-Benz C300e can travel further on electricity alone (71 miles), although the 330e far out-travels the Volkswagen Golf GTE, which manages just 40 miles. It also stays in the 8% benefit-in-kind (BIK) tax band in the UK.

Its battery can be charged at speeds of up to 11kW for a recharge time of 2 hours and 15 minutes. It's teamed with an electric motor and a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine. Total system output is 296bhp – 8bhp more than before.

The 320i meanwhile uses a mild-hybrid 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine producing 181bhp, giving it a 0-62mph time of 7.4sec and a top speed of 155mph.

The 3.0-litre straight six used in the M340i also uses a 48V starter-generator for total outputs of 374bhp and 369lb ft and a 0-62mph time of 4.4sec.

Underneath, the 3 Series' chassis has been tweaked to give it a "notable" increase in comfort in any driving situation and without any hindrance to driving involvement, according to BMW. This includes stiffer mounting points for the rear dampers, faster and more responsive steering and the option of upgraded adaptive dampers.