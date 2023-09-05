BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake to lead compact car shake-up
Toyota to show first electric GR sports car next week

New Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake to lead compact car shake-up

Four new-era small Mercedes with EV and combustion power are inbound, as the A-Class and B-Class are axed
James Attwood, digital editor
News
5 mins read
16 October 2023

Mercedes-Benz will launch a shooting brake version of the forthcoming new CLA, as well as electric-focused successors to the GLA and GLB SUVs, as part of a renewed attack on the compact vehicle class. 

The three new models will follow the production version of the sleek Concept CLA, due to arrive in late 2024 as a saloon with an electric range of up to 466 miles thanks to a prevailing development focus on efficiency. 

Mercedes boss Ola Källenius has said the new CLA will be one of four compact models to use the new Mercedes Modular Architecture (MMA) platform. 

The MMA replaces the firm’s MFA architecture, which was developed for combustion-engined cars and then adapted for EVs. 

The new platform was created with a focus on electric powertrains and has the ability to accept differing motor types and drive layouts. 

It also uses an 800V architecture that can allow for faster charging and different battery chemistries. Although it is an EV-first platform, MMA can still support combustion engines and the CLA will be launched with a choice of both powertrains. 

That will give Mercedes what Källenius refers to as “strategic flexibility” while it moves towards a fully zero-emission line-up. 

The four new models will mark a major revamp of the firm’s compact line-up in which the current A-Class and B-Class will not be directly replaced – with the new CLA becoming Mercedes’ entry-level machine. 

Despite this, sales boss Britta Seeger confirmed the company is committed to the compact segment, saying “we will adapt our offering”. She added: “It’s about finding the right customers in all segments. 

As we have from A[-Class] to S, and in the future from CLA to S, we want to have the best products in each segment.” Notably, the Concept CLA features a number of elements that will be used across not just the four new compact models but all of Mercedes’ future EV line-up. 

These include key design features such as the new-look daytime-running lights that incorporate the company’s three-pointed star, and the revamped front grille area. However, Mercedes bosses have vowed that each model will also be given its own identity. 

A priority will be to push the models further upmarket by drawing on luxury design concepts and Mercedes’ rich heritage. Källenius has cited a focus on maximising the “desire” of models, saying: “We’re dedicated to building the Mercedes of EVs – instead of just EVs from Mercedes.” 

Seeger added: “What we give to the car is the Mercedes DNA. We know that for customers who are interested in Mercedes, the main reasons are exterior design, interior design, safety, innovation and comfort.” 

The next-generation CLA Shooting Brake will, as with the existing generation, be based closely on the saloon version – and it is likely to be one of the first compact luxury electric estates to hit the market. 

It will have a similar model line-up to the regular CLA, including what is tipped to be a choice of a 58kWh lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery and an 85kWh nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) option. 

Although the shooting brake won’t be quite as aerodynamically efficient as the CLA Saloon – which has a claimed average energy consumption of 5.2mpkWh – maximising its efficiency will still be a key goal. 

As a result, it will adopt similar aerodynamic principles to the saloon that were pioneered on the EQXX concept, which last year travelled from Stuttgart to Silverstone – 747 miles – on a single charge. 

An official preview image of the four compact models shows that the two SUVs will occupy similar market positions to the cars they succeed. The next-gen GLA (which the electric EQA is currently based on) adopts a crossover profile and the GLB (EQB) successor continues with a blockier, more overtly 4x4-inspired silhouette. 

The more upright stature of the GLB should enable Mercedes to continue offering the electric version with seven seats – currently a unique feature in its segment. 

The two SUVs will be crucial for Mercedes, with Seeger noting that the current EQA and EQB are particularly popular in Europe. All four models will feature a range of both combustion and EV powertrains. 

The electric options are set to include single-motor two-wheel-drive and twin-motor all-wheel-drive layouts. Mercedes claims that a new lightweight two-speed electric transmission being developed in-house allows for 93% of the energy in the battery to be delivered to the wheels – making it around twice as efficient as a combustion-engined car. 

There will also be AMG performance versions of the four new models. Although no details of these have been released yet, they are likely to feature significant power increases and tweaked chassis settings to offer improved dynamics and performance. 

As well as its efficiency-focused in-house unit, Mercedes is working with British firm Yasa on an axialflux electric motor, which has been shown in the One-Eleven supercar concept. 

The technology is claimed to offer increased power and torque density, alongside significant packaging benefits. 

It is currently being developed for large-scale production by Mercedes, although it isn’t yet clear if it could be used in the Benz-badged compact models or will be reserved for the stand-alone Mercedes-AMG models that will use the forthcoming bespoke AMG.EA platform. 

Technology will play a vital role in the entry-level models’ focus on the luxury market, in particular through the latest use of the firm’s MB.OS operating system and infotainment. 

Car Review
Mercedes-Benz CLA
Mercedes-Benz CLA 2019 road test review - hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

Källenius vowed this will enable a “fundamentally enhanced customer experience”, which will include advanced driving assistance systems that traditionally have not been offered on entry-level models. 

The Concept CLA also features a new version of the MBUX Superscreen, offered in larger models such as the EQE and EQS, including connected options like video streaming for the front passenger while the car is in use.

catnip 16 October 2023

This doesn't look very compact to me.

User8472 16 October 2023

I really like a lot of EV designs, but they all have the same problem, a useless engine called a battery. Even if they could, by some miracle, do 400 miles (real world driving) per tank/full battery capacity, cost the same as petrol or diesel cars. They will always have fundamental flaws. Weigh over 1.5-2 tons, cost more to insure, wear out tyres, so go through tyres annually, wear out brake pads equally badly, lose 70% of their value in 3 years, be written off, if it has been in a car crash. But the biggest flaw, is taking 2–3 hours to charge, at a super-duper fast, working charging point. I can see workers, twiddling their thumbs on EV production lines, waiting for someone to place an EV order. I can see car companies produce battery or petrol/diesel engine cars beyond 2030 to 2035 and then to 2045. But, who knows, hydrogen may make a late appearance and save the car industry from collapse, as being the only viable alternative to petrol or diesel cars. My next car, will be a petrol car, which I will keep for 15 years. Because it's the green thing to do. Like battery cars are meant to be, but aren't, not even remotely green, apart from coming in a green colour.

Andrew1 16 October 2023
In case you don't know, petrol cars also have "fundamental flaws": they are killing our children right now and are killing the future for those who make it adulthood.

That's far worse than the anti-EV (mostly) lies you repeat in your post.

User8472 16 October 2023

What lies? EVs can do 400,miles? Don't weigh 1.5 to 2 tons or more, don't take 2-3 hours minimum to charge, don't cost over 50K on average, don't chew through tyres, don't wear out brake pads, don't cost more to insure, don't lose 70% of their value, are not "green". You clearly are a vegan, or worse a Just Stop Oil activist/loner, and we all know how unhealthy they are. What deaths are you inventing? You can't provide any evidence, of any deaths, you sound like Trump. How many children died today, Andrew? How many will EVs kill? You have so many fundamental flaws, you must be a civil servant. Off out now, to drive my lovely petrol car, stand behind me, to feel the power of 215 German horses saying, schnell, schnell. I wish we had German autobahns in the UK.

Andrew1 16 October 2023
Yes, most of that.
"civil servant" - better get back to The Daily Torygraph, you'll find more sympathetic readers over there. But don't tell them about your German power.
Peter Cavellini 16 October 2023
Andrew1 wrote:

In case you don't know, petrol cars also have "fundamental flaws": they are killing our children right now and are killing the future for those who make it adulthood. That's far worse than the anti-EV (mostly) lies you repeat in your post.

And this reply seems a bit hippy save theTrees, saying that ICE fuelled cars are car killing our kids and there futures, there's bound to be loads of stuff on the planet that isn't good for all of us, yes, most are man made, maybe turning back to the actual subject up for discussion ie, the Car, it's another Mercedes, your pocket better have £40-50K in to afford one, no car brand is turning out a new cheap family transport vehicle just now, why aren't car makers not working with each other to sort this possibility out?

Andrew1 16 October 2023
I get it that at your age you don't give a shit about the future anymore. Probably you never gave.

