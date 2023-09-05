New Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake to lead compact car shake-up

Mercedes-Benz will launch a shooting brake version of the forthcoming new CLA, as well as electric-focused successors to the GLA and GLB SUVs, as part of a renewed attack on the compact vehicle class.
The three new models will follow the production version of the sleek Concept CLA, due to arrive in late 2024 as a saloon with an electric range of up to 466 miles thanks to a prevailing development focus on efficiency.
Mercedes boss Ola Källenius has said the new CLA will be one of four compact models to use the new Mercedes Modular Architecture (MMA) platform.
The MMA replaces the firm’s MFA architecture, which was developed for combustion-engined cars and then adapted for EVs.
The new platform was created with a focus on electric powertrains and has the ability to accept differing motor types and drive layouts.
It also uses an 800V architecture that can allow for faster charging and different battery chemistries. Although it is an EV-first platform, MMA can still support combustion engines and the CLA will be launched with a choice of both powertrains.
That will give Mercedes what Källenius refers to as “strategic flexibility” while it moves towards a fully zero-emission line-up.
The four new models will mark a major revamp of the firm’s compact line-up in which the current A-Class and B-Class will not be directly replaced – with the new CLA becoming Mercedes’ entry-level machine.
Despite this, sales boss Britta Seeger confirmed the company is committed to the compact segment, saying “we will adapt our offering”. She added: “It’s about finding the right customers in all segments.
As we have from A[-Class] to S, and in the future from CLA to S, we want to have the best products in each segment.” Notably, the Concept CLA features a number of elements that will be used across not just the four new compact models but all of Mercedes’ future EV line-up.
Join the debate
Add your comment
This doesn't look very compact to me.
I really like a lot of EV designs, but they all have the same problem, a useless engine called a battery. Even if they could, by some miracle, do 400 miles (real world driving) per tank/full battery capacity, cost the same as petrol or diesel cars. They will always have fundamental flaws. Weigh over 1.5-2 tons, cost more to insure, wear out tyres, so go through tyres annually, wear out brake pads equally badly, lose 70% of their value in 3 years, be written off, if it has been in a car crash. But the biggest flaw, is taking 2–3 hours to charge, at a super-duper fast, working charging point. I can see workers, twiddling their thumbs on EV production lines, waiting for someone to place an EV order. I can see car companies produce battery or petrol/diesel engine cars beyond 2030 to 2035 and then to 2045. But, who knows, hydrogen may make a late appearance and save the car industry from collapse, as being the only viable alternative to petrol or diesel cars. My next car, will be a petrol car, which I will keep for 15 years. Because it's the green thing to do. Like battery cars are meant to be, but aren't, not even remotely green, apart from coming in a green colour.
That's far worse than the anti-EV (mostly) lies you repeat in your post.
What lies? EVs can do 400,miles? Don't weigh 1.5 to 2 tons or more, don't take 2-3 hours minimum to charge, don't cost over 50K on average, don't chew through tyres, don't wear out brake pads, don't cost more to insure, don't lose 70% of their value, are not "green". You clearly are a vegan, or worse a Just Stop Oil activist/loner, and we all know how unhealthy they are. What deaths are you inventing? You can't provide any evidence, of any deaths, you sound like Trump. How many children died today, Andrew? How many will EVs kill? You have so many fundamental flaws, you must be a civil servant. Off out now, to drive my lovely petrol car, stand behind me, to feel the power of 215 German horses saying, schnell, schnell. I wish we had German autobahns in the UK.
"civil servant" - better get back to The Daily Torygraph, you'll find more sympathetic readers over there. But don't tell them about your German power.
And this reply seems a bit hippy save theTrees, saying that ICE fuelled cars are car killing our kids and there futures, there's bound to be loads of stuff on the planet that isn't good for all of us, yes, most are man made, maybe turning back to the actual subject up for discussion ie, the Car, it's another Mercedes, your pocket better have £40-50K in to afford one, no car brand is turning out a new cheap family transport vehicle just now, why aren't car makers not working with each other to sort this possibility out?