Delayed Maserati Quattroporte set to swap to Granturismo platform

Maserati is deciding whether the next-generation Quattroporte will use an extended version of the Granturismo's bespoke platform, its chief engineer has told Autocar.

The electric luxury saloon was originally scheduled to arrive next year as Maserati’s first model not to offer a combustion model. However, the company recently announced that it would be delayed until 2028 due to “the need to take zero risks on the performance level”, a spokesperson told Automotive News Europe.

Davide Danesin, chief engineer of the Quattroporte and Granturismo, told Autocar that development was around halfway complete before the delay. It will not start from a clean slate but could make the switch to a new architecture.

The Quattroporte was previously understood to be based on STLA Large, which makes its production debut under the new Dodge Charger Daytona. Highlights of STLA Large include claimed ranges of up to 500 miles and potential 0-62mph times of around 2.0sec.

Asked whether it was still the platform of choice, Danesin said Maserati had “not yet decided”. He said: “I’m not saying it’s not [STLA Large]. I think that the optimisation we’re looking for is optimisation of what is already available.”

To that end, the company is also considering extending the Granturismo Folgore’s underpinnings. Danesin said it could “potentially” work for the Quattroporte, hailing two key benefits of its design: agility and a driving position comparable with that of combustion-engined sports cars.

These are a result of the Granturismo’s battery layout, which arranges cells in a T-shape through the spine of the car. This means the front seats are placed next to the pack rather than on top of it, lowering the driving position compared with an EV that uses a conventional skateboard architecture. The arrangement is also said to reduce body pitch and roll.

Danesin described the Granturismo as “Giorgio-inspired”, referring to the platform that underpins the existing Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio, as well as the Maserati Grecale. He said: “There are not too many common parts – there are some new parts. But some of the basic concepts behind the design have been preserved, especially the geometry of the front suspension.