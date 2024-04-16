BACK TO ALL NEWS
Delayed Maserati Quattroporte set to swap to Granturismo platform
Mercedes-Benz abandons range-extender EV trials

Delayed Maserati Quattroporte set to swap to Granturismo platform

Electric luxury saloon, previously thought to use STLA Large, was recently postponed by three years
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
3 mins read
16 April 2024

Maserati is deciding whether the next-generation Quattroporte will use an extended version of the Granturismo's bespoke platform, its chief engineer has told Autocar.

The electric luxury saloon was originally scheduled to arrive next year as Maserati’s first model not to offer a combustion model. However, the company recently announced that it would be delayed until 2028 due to “the need to take zero risks on the performance level”, a spokesperson told Automotive News Europe.

Davide Danesin, chief engineer of the Quattroporte and Granturismo, told Autocar that development was around halfway complete before the delay. It will not start from a clean slate but could make the switch to a new architecture.

The Quattroporte was previously understood to be based on STLA Large, which makes its production debut under the new Dodge Charger Daytona. Highlights of STLA Large include claimed ranges of up to 500 miles and potential 0-62mph times of around 2.0sec.

Asked whether it was still the platform of choice, Danesin said Maserati had “not yet decided”. He said: “I’m not saying it’s not [STLA Large]. I think that the optimisation we’re looking for is optimisation of what is already available.”

To that end, the company is also considering extending the Granturismo Folgore’s underpinnings. Danesin said it could “potentially” work for the Quattroporte, hailing two key benefits of its design: agility and a driving position comparable with that of combustion-engined sports cars.

Maserati Granturismo Folgore battery

These are a result of the Granturismo’s battery layout, which arranges cells in a T-shape through the spine of the car. This means the front seats are placed next to the pack rather than on top of it, lowering the driving position compared with an EV that uses a conventional skateboard architecture. The arrangement is also said to reduce body pitch and roll.

Danesin described the Granturismo as “Giorgio-inspired”, referring to the platform that underpins the existing Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio, as well as the Maserati Grecale. He said: “There are not too many common parts – there are some new parts. But some of the basic concepts behind the design have been preserved, especially the geometry of the front suspension.

maserati granturismo trofeo uk review 2023 01 tracking front

Maserati Granturismo

Rejuvenated luxury coupé has impressed overseas. Now we drive it in the UK as it arrives on sale

“It’s Giorgio-inspired. Internally, we call it Giorgio Sport because this is 60% aluminium, whereas Giorgio was only steel.”

Danesin also reiterated that the Quattroporte’s performance was insufficient in its previous form, highlighting problems with weight and range.

He told Autocar: “The Quattroporte is an important problem for Maserati. It has to be outstanding from any perspective: style, architecture, performance. There's also a lot of improvement coming in on electrical development in the future. The new target for range also needs to be much stronger. These days, [373 miles] is good enough. Maybe for a new Quattroporte, we would like more.”

Maserati Granturismo Folgore front tracking

In addition to range, the other key factor in the decision to postpone the Quattroporte was weight. “Modern electric cars are becoming heavier and heavier, and we need to stop this tendency,” said Danesin.

He added: “Putting together all this stuff, we decided that we [would need] some more time to optimise the package, and this is why we decided to postpone it.”

The postponement of the Quattroporte means Maserati’s next electric car will be the MC20 Folgore, arriving in 2025. It will be followed by a large luxury SUV in 2027, understood to replace the ageing Levante.

Maserati has previously stated that its line-up will go all-electric in 2028. CEO Davide Grasso clarified in a press conference that this does not necessarily mean it will phase out sales of combustion-engined cars globally by that date.

Grasso said: “We will stand by what we announced, which is that our range will be completely electrified. As the world is moving towards electrification, it’s moving at a different pace. It’s moving at a different pace because of consumers and regulation.

“We are a luxury brand. We want to continue to provide the ultimate luxury to our customers, which is to choose when there is an opportunity to choose.

“I don't necessarily want to commit to a specific date right now. We know that the time horizon is 2028. We can and we will be able to do it. The days that we do it around the world may vary.”

sabre 16 April 2024

We eagerly wait for the hatchback version - the Cinqueporte - and the Seiporte limousine 

