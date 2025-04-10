BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Cupra primes Audi Q6 twin as flagship sports SUV
UP NEXT
Chinese firm GAC plots UK launch with Volkswagen ID 3 rival

Cupra primes Audi Q6 twin as flagship sports SUV

SUV will move up a size as Spanish brand plots gradual transition to all-electric line-up

Will Rimell Autocar
News
2 mins read
10 April 2025

The Cupra Terramar will be turned into an upmarket electric car for its second generation, borrowing its underpinnings from the Porsche Macan Electric.

Speaking to Autocar in one of his final interviews before stepping down as boss of the Spanish brand, Wayne Griffiths confirmed to Autocar that Cupra’s large SUV will become its new flagship EV within the next decade.

It will join electric versions of the Cupra Formentor crossover and Cupra Leon estate. Both were confirmed to Autocar last year and they will bolster Cupra’s electric line-up, which currently comprises the Born hatchback and Tavascan fastback.

Related articles

Griffiths told Autocar: “For the next generation, the next platform, we’re looking at battery-electric vehicles succeeding both Formentor and later Terramar.”

Given the Terramar was launched late last year and model life cycles normally last at least six years, the EV would be likely to arrive in around 2031, but Griffiths said the brand is “flexible” on dates for all its models.

However, he said that as “both cars were brand new [or updated] and launched last year”, they will “run until after the end of this decade”. He added: “We can then make a decision based on how fast the [market’s] EV adoption is – and that’s a big thing.” 

The current sub-£40,000 SUV is based on the MQB platform of its Volkswagen Group parent and gives Cupra a footing in the hotly contested C-SUV segment. However, the EV will move onto the bigger Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture, pushing it into the larger D-SUV sector.

Aligned with the Audi Q6 E-tron and Porsche Macan Electric, it is expected to share their batteries, motors and key chassis elements.

Power-wise, the Macan opens at 305bhp and tops out with 630bhp in Turbo form. While Cupra’s sporty positioning means the Terramar EV will pack a punch, it is unlikely to push beyond the 509bhp offered by the £75,400 Macan 4S.

The current car, launched last year as a BMW X1 rival, offers up to 268bhp and is tuned with a focus on handling.

When the SUV was launched, Cupra said it was likely to be its final combustion model. Asked why the Terramar was not launched originally as an EV, Griffiths said: “We need to offer both [combustion and EV models] at the moment” because “nearly 90% of the market in Europe is combustion-engine sales.” Last year, Cupra recorded 248,100 sales.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

ferrari daytona sp3 2022 001 tracking
Ferrari Daytona SP3
9
Ferrari Daytona SP3
01 Kia Niro HEV FD 2022 Front track
Kia Niro
7
Kia Niro
Audi A6 Avant ICE 2025 Review front tracking 12
Audi A6
Audi A6
Aston martin vanquish rt 2025 1 front track
Aston Martin Vanquish
9
Aston Martin Vanquish
01 Lotus Emira V6 2025 Autocar road test review front driving
Lotus Emira V6
9
Lotus Emira V6

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
01 Cupra Terramar PHEV 2024 review lead cornering

Cupra Terramar

Cupra completes its model range with a big sibling to the Ateca

Read our review
Back to top

“If we only had the Tavascan [and Born EVs] and didn’t have a Formentor or Terramar, we would be up the river without a paddle,” said Griffiths. “At the moment, you have to bet on both [combustion and electric]. I’d prefer to say let’s go all in [on EV]. But you can’t do that right now.”

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Will Rimell

Will Rimell Autocar
Title: News editor

Will is Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

used Cupra Terramar cars for sale

 Cupra Terramar 1.5 ETSI V2 DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2025
£34,495
0miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Cupra Terramar 1.5 ETSI V2 DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2025
£36,990
25miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Cupra Terramar 2.0 TSI Americas Cup Edition DSG 4Drive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2025
£47,990
100miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Cupra Terramar 2.0 TSI VZ2 DSG 4Drive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2025
£41,990
1,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Cupra Terramar 1.5 EHybrid 25.8kWh VZ First Edition DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2025
£42,990
1,000miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Cupra TERRAMAR 1.5 ETSI V2 DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2025
£35,999
1,000miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Cupra Terramar 1.5 ETSI V2 DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2025
£35,900
1,425miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Cupra Terramar 1.5 ETSI V2 DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2025
£32,990
1,975miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Cupra Terramar 1.5 ETSI V2 DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2025
£34,995
2,000miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 10 cars
In partnership with

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 10 April 2025

So, will perspective buyers get one because it's a Cupra?,or, will they buy it because it's Porsche Macan with a cheap suit on?

Latest Reviews

ferrari daytona sp3 2022 001 tracking
Ferrari Daytona SP3
9
Ferrari Daytona SP3
01 Kia Niro HEV FD 2022 Front track
Kia Niro
7
Kia Niro
Audi A6 Avant ICE 2025 Review front tracking 12
Audi A6
Audi A6
Aston martin vanquish rt 2025 1 front track
Aston Martin Vanquish
9
Aston Martin Vanquish
01 Lotus Emira V6 2025 Autocar road test review front driving
Lotus Emira V6
9
Lotus Emira V6

View all car reviews