Seat and Cupra CEO steps down after four years

Seat and Cupra CEO Wayne Griffiths is leaving the Spanish company after nearly five years at the helm.

Griffiths is stepping down with immediate effect “at his own request”, Seat said in an official statement, “to pursue new challenges”. There is no word on whether he has accepted a new job.

The Brit will be replaced on an interim basis by production and logistics boss Markus Haupt, with a full-time successor to be announced at a later date.

Over the past half-decade, Griffiths has overseen a transformative period of expansion and diversification at Seat, with Cupra becoming one of Europe’s fastest-growing car brands under his stewardship.