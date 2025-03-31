BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Seat and Cupra CEO steps down after four years
UP NEXT
Dacia Spring vs Leapmotor T03: UK's cheapest EVs face off

Seat and Cupra CEO steps down after four years

Wayne Griffiths departs Spanish company "at his own request", having taken CEO role in October 2020

Felix Page
News
2 mins read
31 March 2025

Seat and Cupra CEO Wayne Griffiths is leaving the Spanish company after nearly five years at the helm.

Griffiths is stepping down with immediate effect “at his own request”, Seat said in an official statement, “to pursue new challenges”. There is no word on whether he has accepted a new job.

The Brit will be replaced on an interim basis by production and logistics boss Markus Haupt, with a full-time successor to be announced at a later date.

Related articles

Over the past half-decade, Griffiths has overseen a transformative period of expansion and diversification at Seat, with Cupra becoming one of Europe’s fastest-growing car brands under his stewardship.

Register for free to access this article
  • Instant access to all Autocar Business news
  • Regular email newsletters
See all benefits here

Latest Reviews

MG4 X Power review 202301 panning front
MG 4 XPower
6
MG 4 XPower
DS3 2025 Review front tracking 2
DS 3 review
5
DS 3 review
ford ranger raptor 2023 01 powerslide
Ford Ranger Raptor
8
Ford Ranger Raptor
Skoda Enyaq review lead
Skoda Enyaq
Skoda Enyaq
honda zr v review 2023 01
Honda ZR-V
7
Honda ZR-V

View all car reviews