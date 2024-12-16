Cupra considers 'provocative bodystyles' in move away from SUVs

Cupra will launch cars that “break segments” and have “very provocative bodystyles” as part of its next wave of models, the first of which could be seen in 2025.

In the six years since it was launched as a stand-alone brand sired from Seat, Cupra has made a series of crossover and hatchback models – a mixture of cars evolved from Seats such as the Leon and Ateca, those twinned with other Volkswagen Group models such as the new Terramar, Born, Tavascan and upcoming Raval hatchback, and stand-alone cars like the Formentor.

But its next wave of cars will be “iconic” models that don’t fit in existing segments. The other option of more conventional cars like saloons “wouldn’t be a priority”, according to Seat and Cupra CEO Wayne Griffiths.

He said: “We've deliberately gone SUV and crossover, because that's where the market is and that's what customers are looking for.

“If you want to make Cupra cool and make it iconic, then you need to start making iconic cars that perhaps don't fit in any segment. We are working on other cars that break the classic segments between saloons, estate cars and SUVs.

“Things will emerge and we'll see different opportunities. We are working on some very provocative bodystyles as well. Hopefully, we can show you one next year.”

A production version of the Dark Rebel concept is still possible but “not a priority at the moment”, according to Griffiths, as the firm instead looks to “grow the range with more volume cars and make money to finance all the investments we need to make”.

He said: “We're investing €10 billion in electrification. We're building a new brand. We have to take real care that every investment we make has a payoff, because without the payoff, we can't do it. We can't take too many reckless risks at this point in our early development.”

Even though the Dark Rebel is not on the agenda imminently, Griffiths said Cupra “would never stop dreaming and never stop having ambition” in making alternative models.