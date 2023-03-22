BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Cupra to launch larger premium EVs from 2028
UP NEXT
Mini Clubman Final Edition revealed as £37,000 limited-run special

Cupra to launch larger premium EVs from 2028

Larger models will be based on Volkswagen Group's SSP platform, targeting North American market
News
2 mins read
22 March 2023

Cupra is readying a mix of larger vehicles to target the North American market as it looks to grow its global presence.

These were confirmed by CEO Wayne Griffiths to ride on the Volkswagen Group’s SSP platform, which is effectively a fusion of the MEB and the PPE.

They will arrive towards the end of the decade, given that the SSP platform isn’t due until 2028 at the earliest.

Related articles

They will be electrically powered, as Cupra “will not be looking to go to America with combustion cars”, Griffiths said. The Spanish brand’s last ICE car will be the Terramar SUV, due in 2024.

A near-2030 estimate for its North American push was again backed by Griffiths, who confirmed entrance into the market “will be linked to the timetable of Cupra becoming a fully electric brand”. This has already been cited as “by 2030”.

Speaking about the plans, Griffiths said: “We're currently testing the brand there. We think Americans will love Cupra’s design and performance.”

Asked why it can’t head over now with the Volkswagen ID 3-based Born, he said: “You need a car in the US that's fit for the US and electric. A US electric car is generally bigger, so it will be a next generation of electric cars that would be based on the SSP platform from VW. So in terms of technology, there's a timing aspect, and the other aspect is that we have to afford to do it.

Car Review
Cupra Born
Cupra Born 2022 fronttrack
Read our full road test review
Read more

"The investments for making cars ready for America are considerable, and I think we need to be stronger first in Europe and make sure we’ve done our homework. 

“We [need to] have that 3-4% of market share before we start looking for new markets. So our priority will be to get Cupra up and running first in Europe. The US story is still very early days.”

Advertisement

Latest Drives

2023 Kia Ray first drive in Seoul 1716
Kia Ray 2023 first drive
Kia Ray 2023 first drive
mercedes amg sl63 2023 001 cornering
Mercedes-AMG SL 63
Mercedes-AMG SL 63
lexus rx250h 2023 79 cornering front
Lexus RX 350h 2023 first drive
Lexus RX 350h 2023 first drive
citroen c3 you review 2023 01 cornering front
Citroen C3 You 2023 first drive
Citroen C3 You 2023 first drive
lexus rx450h review 2023 49 tracking front
Lexus RX 450h+ 2023 first drive
Lexus RX 450h+ 2023 first drive

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Cupra Born 2022 fronttrack

Cupra Born

Cupra’s first EV looks rather like a Volkswagen ID 3. Is the difference in the driving?

Read our review
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

2023 Kia Ray first drive in Seoul 1716
Kia Ray 2023 first drive
Kia Ray 2023 first drive
mercedes amg sl63 2023 001 cornering
Mercedes-AMG SL 63
Mercedes-AMG SL 63
lexus rx250h 2023 79 cornering front
Lexus RX 350h 2023 first drive
Lexus RX 350h 2023 first drive
citroen c3 you review 2023 01 cornering front
Citroen C3 You 2023 first drive
Citroen C3 You 2023 first drive
lexus rx450h review 2023 49 tracking front
Lexus RX 450h+ 2023 first drive
Lexus RX 450h+ 2023 first drive

View all latest drives