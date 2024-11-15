BACK TO ALL NEWS
Car of the Year 2025 shortlist announced

Sixty jurors from 23 countries had selected seven cars each to form a longlist of 42 eligible vehicles

Mark Tisshaw
News
2 mins read
15 November 2024

The Car of the Year shortlist for 2025 is dominated by small electric cars.

Among the seven shortlisted models are the Alfa Romeo JuniorCitroën ë-C3Hyundai Inster and Renault 5. The shortlist is completed by the Cupra TerramarDacia Duster and Kia EV3.

The winner will be announced at the Brussels motor show on 10 January.

Sixty jurors from 23 countries selected seven cars each from a longlist of 42 eligible candidate cars launched in 2024, and the seven cars with the most votes have made up the shortlist.

Hyundai's new city car is the smallest car on the list, while the 5 (nominated jointly with the Alpine A290) and ë-C3 (ditto with the petrol C3) are superminis.

The Junior is a crossover that's offered in both electric and hybrid forms and is closely related to 2023’s Car of the Year, the Jeep Renegade.

The EV3 is the latest electric Kia to make the shortlist. The Kia EV6 won the 2022 Car of the Year award and the Kia EV9 came fourth last year.

As for the non-electric models, the Terramar is a hybrid SUV that’s closely related to the Volkswagen Tiguan and competes in a new market for the fast-growing Cupra brand.

Remarkably, the Duster SUV is the first Dacia to ever make the Car of the Year shortlist.

The 2024 Car of the Year was the Renault Scenic electric SUV. The BMW 5 Series and Peugeot 3008 completed the podium.

To qualify for Car of the Year, cars must be all-new. Facelifts are not permitted, nor are derivatives allowed.

Car of the Year statutes dictate that: "The main criteria on which a car should be judged are the following: general design, comfort, safety, economy, handling and general roadworthiness, performance, functionality, general environmental requirements, driver satisfaction and price. Technical innovation and value for money are major factors." 

Autocar is a sponsor of and has a jury place on Car of the Year, which was first held in 1964, when the Rover 2000 took the prize.

Comments
2
Add a comment…
Tonrichard 15 November 2024

It has to be the Renault 5. It is the standout candidate by being a car, unique in this age, by being recognisable and bringing a smile to everyone's face. Renault are to be applauded by adding some bright colours - I especially like the yellow. I think of the 21st century retro cars - the Mini and the VW Beetle - Renault have struck a better balance between homage to the past and creating a thoroughly modern supermini. All the more commendable in a market sector that others have abandoned or just made their successors bigger and mediocre. Let's also recognise Renault for taking the EV battle to the Chinese and Koreans in making something desirable and totally made in Europe. Whilst my heart says that the R5 should be the recipient of this year's award my head would give a nod to the Dacia Duster for its so so sensible design and fantastic value for money. It deserves to be an outstanding success building on the last generation which became Europe's best selling car. 

LP in Brighton 15 November 2024
I don’t take too much notice of this and it’s usually the kiss of death to the eventual winner. And effectively it is the European Coty anyway with Japanese, Korean and Chinese brands usually ignored. But manufacturers must see it as part of their marketing campaigns and seem to move heaven on earth to gain the top spot.
Maybe it should be opened up to all cars not just new ones: some times there are no deserving winners and an existing model still remains exceptional despite newer competition!

