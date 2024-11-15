The Car of the Year shortlist for 2025 is dominated by small electric cars.

Among the seven shortlisted models are the Alfa Romeo Junior, Citroën ë-C3, Hyundai Inster and Renault 5. The shortlist is completed by the Cupra Terramar, Dacia Duster and Kia EV3.

The winner will be announced at the Brussels motor show on 10 January.

Sixty jurors from 23 countries selected seven cars each from a longlist of 42 eligible candidate cars launched in 2024, and the seven cars with the most votes have made up the shortlist.

Hyundai's new city car is the smallest car on the list, while the 5 (nominated jointly with the Alpine A290) and ë-C3 (ditto with the petrol C3) are superminis.

The Junior is a crossover that's offered in both electric and hybrid forms and is closely related to 2023’s Car of the Year, the Jeep Renegade.

The EV3 is the latest electric Kia to make the shortlist. The Kia EV6 won the 2022 Car of the Year award and the Kia EV9 came fourth last year.

As for the non-electric models, the Terramar is a hybrid SUV that’s closely related to the Volkswagen Tiguan and competes in a new market for the fast-growing Cupra brand.

Remarkably, the Duster SUV is the first Dacia to ever make the Car of the Year shortlist.

The 2024 Car of the Year was the Renault Scenic electric SUV. The BMW 5 Series and Peugeot 3008 completed the podium.

To qualify for Car of the Year, cars must be all-new. Facelifts are not permitted, nor are derivatives allowed.

Car of the Year statutes dictate that: "The main criteria on which a car should be judged are the following: general design, comfort, safety, economy, handling and general roadworthiness, performance, functionality, general environmental requirements, driver satisfaction and price. Technical innovation and value for money are major factors."

Autocar is a sponsor of and has a jury place on Car of the Year, which was first held in 1964, when the Rover 2000 took the prize.