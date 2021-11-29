BACK TO ALL NEWS
Car of the Year 2022: seven finalists chosen

Six of the seven candidates are all-electric; winner to be announced on 28 February
Matt Prior
News
1 min read
29 November 2021

The shortlist of seven nominations for the Car of the Year 2022, the world’s most prestigious new car award, has been announced, after being selected from 38 eligible candidates.

They are the Cupra Born, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, Peugeot 308, Renault Mégane E-Tech, and Skoda Enyaq. Of these, only the Peugeot is not pure-electric, which makes this the most EV-intensive shortlist in the award's history. 

It is in direct contrast to last year's list, which contained only two exclusively electric cars, the Volkswagen ID 3 and Fiat 500 Electric

Eligible cars must essentially be new models and available in at least five European countries before the end of 2021.

A total of 61 judges, representing 23 countries, select the seven-strong shortlist in a simple vote.

Second-stage voting takes place in the new year, with the winning car announced in Geneva on Monday 28 February.

Autocar is one of the Car of the Year’s nine sponsoring publications. The 2021 winner was the Toyota Yaris, preceded by the Peugeot 208 in 2020, Jaguar’s I-Pace in 2019 and the Volvo XC40 in 2018.

Join the debate

Comments
3
Add a comment…
LP in Brighton 29 November 2021

Should this not be renamed eCOTY (Electric Car of the Year)?

It certainly doesn't sound right that nearly all the nominations are electric when 95% of the market is still for combustion cars. And there is still a heavy European bias with no Japanese, Chinese or...err.. British models represented! 

Xanred 29 November 2021

3 of the 7 aren't European? Considering its the European car of the year award voted for by European press I'd say thats fair. Also last year was won by the Toyota Yaris and Jag won with the iPace in 2019 so can't be that biased.

FastRenaultFan 29 November 2021
I think we can safely say we can rule the new Peugeot 308 out as good as it is it would go pagainst the current climate if they voted an ICE car better than an electric one especially since there is 6 electric cars there. I think it will come down to the Ford Mach-E the Kia EV6 and the Renault Megane E-Tech and out of them three I would love to see the Megane win but would be delighted for either of the other two either. They are all very good cars all 7 of them. It's a thought choice for the judges no doubt. Be interesting to see which car wins.

