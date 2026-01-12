BACK TO ALL NEWS
Kia not ruling out EV2 GT despite front-wheel-drive limitation
Most powerful VW Golf GTI yet is also the most expensive, at £48k

Kia not ruling out EV2 GT despite front-wheel-drive limitation

Korean firm mulls small electric hot hatch to rival Alpine A290 and Volkswagen ID Polo GTI

James Attwood
News
2 mins read
12 January 2026

Kia hasn’t ruled out creating a hot GT version of its new EV2 compact crossover, which could rival the forthcoming Volkswagen ID Polo GTI.

The smallest model in the Korean firm’s line-up of bespoke EVs was unveiled at the recent Brussels motor show, alongside new GT versions of the EV3, EV4 and EV5. That means every other one of Kia’s EV line-up has a range-topping GT model.

Asked by Autocar if an EV2 GT was on the cards, Kia Europe’s planning boss, Alex Papapetropolous, said: “At launch we’re going to have Air and Earth trims, with GT Line following in June.” 

But he added: “Of course, we’re looking at life-cycle animations on EV2, and it’s a segment that customers are very keen and receptive to have those life-cycle updates in, so we’re looking at adding more trims in the future.”

Kia’s current GT EVs all feature a dual-motor powertrain to offer extra power output and four-wheel drive. The version of the E-GMP platform used for the EV2 hasn’t been engineered to allow for a motor on the rear axle, so any EV2 GT would likely have to retain front-wheel drive, limiting the power upgrade. 

However, Kia is adamant that its GT models are about more than pure power, instead being focused on “everyday performance” with upgrades to enhance handling and cornering.

A front-driven EV2 GT would be in line with popular combustion-powered hot hatches.

James Attwood

James Attwood, digital editor
Title: Associate editor

James is Autocar’s associate editor, and has more than 20 years of experience of working in automotive and motorsport journalism. He has been in his current role since September 2024, and helps lead Autocar's features and new sections, while regularly interviewing some of the biggest names in the industry. Oh, and he once helped make Volkswagen currywurst. Really.

Before first joining Autocar in 2017, James spent more than a decade in motorsport journalist, working on Autosport, autosport.com, F1 Racing and Motorsport News, covering everything from club rallying to top-level international events. He also spent 18 months running Move Electric, Haymarket's e-mobility title, where he developed knowledge of the e-bike and e-scooter markets. 

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
xxxx 12 January 2026

I cannot imagine many people looking at this particular Kia wishing for a hot version in the same manner as when eyeing up the potential of the Renault 5.

