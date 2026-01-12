Kia hasn’t ruled out creating a hot GT version of its new EV2 compact crossover, which could rival the forthcoming Volkswagen ID Polo GTI.

The smallest model in the Korean firm’s line-up of bespoke EVs was unveiled at the recent Brussels motor show, alongside new GT versions of the EV3, EV4 and EV5. That means every other one of Kia’s EV line-up has a range-topping GT model.

Asked by Autocar if an EV2 GT was on the cards, Kia Europe’s planning boss, Alex Papapetropolous, said: “At launch we’re going to have Air and Earth trims, with GT Line following in June.”

But he added: “Of course, we’re looking at life-cycle animations on EV2, and it’s a segment that customers are very keen and receptive to have those life-cycle updates in, so we’re looking at adding more trims in the future.”

Kia’s current GT EVs all feature a dual-motor powertrain to offer extra power output and four-wheel drive. The version of the E-GMP platform used for the EV2 hasn’t been engineered to allow for a motor on the rear axle, so any EV2 GT would likely have to retain front-wheel drive, limiting the power upgrade.

However, Kia is adamant that its GT models are about more than pure power, instead being focused on “everyday performance” with upgrades to enhance handling and cornering.

A front-driven EV2 GT would be in line with popular combustion-powered hot hatches.