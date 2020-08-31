Can a Lamborghini Huracan RWD really be a daily driver?

Deputy editor James Attwood put out the call: “Who has ended up with an accidental longtermer? What is it? Can it top my T-Roc Cabriolet?”

I glanced out of the window. “Um, possibly, mate.”

As lockdown brought the UK car industry to a screeching halt, whatever car each staff member had been babysitting on the evening of Monday 23 March was therefore going to be their new de facto longtermer, whether they liked it or not. When the music suddenly stopped, I was left with the keys to the rear-drive version of Lamborghini’s Huracán Evo.

We don’t have a comprehensive spec, because one doesn’t exist: this is an ‘events’ car – one of two that were trailered from Italy to Millbrook Proving Ground for Autocar, plus a few others, to drive and report on.

Unsurprisingly, the Millbrook meet-up was spiked, so we collected the Huracán from Lamborghini’s service department in north-west London – the day before lockdown. News reports suggested the country was headed only one way, so I put more than 300 miles on the odometer and gathered as many driving and general impressions as possible.

Suffice it to say, even with 29bhp trimmed from the Performante-spec 5.2-litre V10 of the regular Huracán Evo, leaving 602bhp, this thing still goes like a missile. Moreover, it goes better than any other Huracán I’ve driven. It’s rare to see one of these cars with the smallest, 19in wheels, but there’s no doubt these improve the ride and the steering – and possibly even the look of the thing.

Also, the cast-iron brakes are much more progressive than the overservoed and expensive ceramic options, while the new, low-slung Sports seats are, on acquaintance, excellent. Better still, they show Lamborghini’s hunger to genuinely improve the driving experience.

The rear-drive Huracán is box-fresh, remember, and this Grigio Hati (think non-metallic USAF grey) example would’ve been one of the last last cars to leave Sant’Agata before the factory switched to making surgical masks for the largest hospital in nearby Bologna. Without wanting to make unnecessary light of a tragic situation, these are being made by the women who usually stitch together the wild interiors of the Aventador SVJ etc, and they’re bright orange. Good old Lambo.