Lamborghini Aventador SVJ gets ultra-exclusive Xago edition

Lamborghini has announced an ultra-exclusive edition of its Aventador SVJ supercar, available to clients who specify that car using a new virtual personalisation service.

Just 10 examples of the Aventador SVJ Xago will be produced by the firm, each of which is said to be inspired by natural hexagon shapes such as the hexagonal clouds at Saturn’s North Pole and “the strength of the hexagon in nature”.

The hexagon theme is most noticeable on the car’s exterior, which receives faded hexagonal patterning on its door panels as well as its front and back wheel arches and gloss black rims.

On the inside, meanwhile, the six-sided shape theme extends to the Xago’s seats. These are embroidered with hexagons, also sporting what Lamborghini describes as a “special contrast colour” matching the exterior.

Technical specifications are unchanged from the standard Aventador, with the Xago sharing that car’s 6.5-litre V12 engine. This produces 759bhp, propelling it from zero to 60mph in 2.9sec and on to a top speed of 217mph.

The models, each of which is identified by a special numberplate, are created by Lamborghini’s new virtual Ad Personam studio, which allows customers to benefit from the brand’s personalisation programme, launched in 2013, and studio, launched in 2016, remotely.

Starting this month, customers can pre-book digital consultations through a Lamborghini dealership. These comprise a video call with the luxury marque’s personalisation specialists in which customers will be able to experience live walkarounds of cars and suggestions from the Ad Personam team, followed by proposals including renderings and material samples.

Lamborghini commercial chief Giovanni Perosino said: “We still look forward to welcoming clients to Sant’Agata Bolognese in the future but we expect more than 150 Ad Personam consultations to take place virtually within this year, and continuing as an option for the future.