BYD confirms Shark name for first plug-in hybrid pick-up

BYD has confirmed that its first pick-up truck will be called the Shark, ahead of its unveiling at the Beijing motor show.

The Chinese giant announced the truck will introduce a new plug-in hybrid powertrain called DMO (dual-mode off-road) that's said to optimise off-road performance.

It has yet to confirm technical specifications for the powertrain, but it's expected to offer four-wheel drive and performance competitive with pure-ICE rivals such as the Toyota Hilux.

For reference, BYD’s existing DM-i PHEV powertrain (used in the Seal U SUV) features a 106bhp 1.5-litre petrol engine, a 194bhp electric motor and an 18.3kWh battery pack.

BYD has yet to confirm whether the Shark will also be offered with a battery-electric powertrain.

Camouflaged images of the Shark confirm that it will be available in the popular double-cab bodystyle and sport tough, slab-sided styling.

It has a full-length LED light bar up front, with a wraparound lighting signature reminiscent of that on the Ford Ranger.

Inside, it’s expected to feature the same 15.6in infotainment touchscreen as in the BYD Atto 3, Dolphin and Seal electric cars, which is capable of rotating to display in either portrait or landscape orientations.

The Shark will be unveiled in full at the Beijing show later this week and is expected to arrive in UK showrooms early next year.

Should that prove the case, BYD will have stolen a march on the electrified pick-up market in the UK. There are currently no PHEV pick-ups on sale here, although a Ranger PHEV is slated to arrive at around the same time as the Shark.

The only electric pick-up currently available in the UK, the Maxus T90EV, is limited by its rear-driven powertrain and 220-mile range.