MG has revealed the Cyber X as a boxy, high-riding electric SUV at the Shanghai motor show.

It is the the second model in the brand's Cyber line-up, established last year by the Cyberster roadster, marked out by a more upright, boxy and rugged silhouette than its SUV range-mates and positioned more towards lifestyle-minded buyers.

It also features illuminated badges, pop-up daytime running lights and full-width LED light bars front and rear. Rivals are expected to include the new Smart #5.

MG's Cyber sub-brand has been created to target younger buyers and is initially aimed at China. But MG has previously confirmed global ambitions for its Cyber-branded models. The Cyberster, for example, is on sale in the UK.

In addition to the CyberX, MG plans to launch eight new models over the next two years across three product lines: sports cars, saloons and SUVs.

The CyberX will be underpinned by parent company SAIC’s latest E3 electric platform and will be among the first MG models to adopt this new architecture.

It is described by SAIC as its “first fully electric, system-level architecture”. It is designed to support a wide range of models – from compact cars to large SUVs and sports cars – and has the flexibility to accommodate “various drivetrain configurations”.

At the heart of the structure is SAIC’s new CTB (cell-to-body) construction, where the battery structure contributes to the rigidity of the car's body, helping to reduce weight and improve efficiency.

MG says the new SUV will also be among the first models to receive its new Zebra 3.0 operating system and digital user interface. It is designed to offer more contemporary voice recognition and connectivity features than existing MG systems.

New MG models based on the E3 platform will also use Horizon Robotics' J6 chip, which is expected to support new developments in driver monitoring, navigation and semi-autonomous functions.

Together, these systems will underpin the CyberX’s technical package, although full drivetrain specifications and battery specifications have yet to be revealed.