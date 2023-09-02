Radical reinvention for Neue Klasse electric BMW X3

BMW’s new, upcoming electric SUV has been spotted testing on public roads in Germany, giving us the first glimpse of the dramatic Neue Klasse styling adopted by the brand’s next-generation electric cars in production form.

The electric SUV, which is due to go on sale in 2026, was pictured sporting a camouflage livery that obscured much of its bodywork, although some elements were left on display.

For example, it is apparent that the SUV will feature a new front grille design, similar to that seen on the BMW Vision Neue Klasse concept presented at the Munich motor show earlier this year. New front and rear light designs are also visible, along with new alloy wheels and flush door handles.

BMW’s testing has also given a clue as to the size of the new SUV. Pictured alongside other cars on its public testing route, it’s clear it's similarly proportioned to the BMW iX3 - itself an electric SUV based on the firm’s CLAR platform, shared with the internal-combustion BMW X3. That means it will go on sale as a rival to the upcoming Audi Q6 E-tron and Mercedes EQC SUV.

As for the interior, the yet-to-be-named Neue Klasse SUV will feature a host of new technologies.

Like the Vision Neue Klasse, it will use the highly advanced ninth generation of BMW's iDrive infotainment – complete with panoramic head-up display, gesture-controlled interfaces and voice control – while majoring on sustainability, space and providing a 'warm' and 'familiar' environment, almost unrecognisable from that of BMW's current EVs.

The SUV was shown briefly in a presentation at the unveiling of the dramatic BMW Vision Neue Klasse concept earlier this year.

BMW remains firmly committed to the SUV segment in the future, suggesting electric replacements for the popular X3, X5, X6 and X7 are on the cards. BMW boss Oliver Zipse has already confirmed that BMW will have "six Neue Klasse models in 24 months [from 2025]. From SUV to sedan, we will have something for every customer".