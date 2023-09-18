BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: BMW iM3 trademark hints at name for 'crazy' electric M3
BMW iM3 trademark hints at name for 'crazy' electric M3

Quad-motor super-saloon will receive bespoke power controller capable of distributing 1341bhp
Felix Page
News
6 mins read
29 November 2023

BMW has filed to trademark 'iM3' with the European Union Intellectual Property Office, hinting at the name for the long-mooted electric BMW M3.

Autocar has contacted BMW for comment.

The super-saloon, arriving in 2027, will use "crazy" chassis control software in a bid to deliver dynamic performance "far above" that of today's hot BMWs.

Related articles

BMW development boss Frank Weber recently confirmed that the electric M3 will be based on the firm's Neue Klasse (NK) platform – previewed by the radical concept of the same name at the 2023 Munich motor show – and that it will arrive shortly after the next-generation, electric BMW 3 Series.

"The next M3 will be battery-electric - full battery-electric," Weber told reporters, but clarified that "there will be a coexistence" with the current petrol M3 for a period, "which is necessary". The S58 six-cylinder engine used by today's M3 is scheduled to remain in production beyond 2030.

Giving clues as to what to expect from an electric M3, Weber explained that BMW's new 'Heart of Joy' control unit, a fundamental component of Neue Klasse-based machines – will be instrumental in providing a distinct driving character for electric BMW performance cars, helping to mitigate any loss of character from the absence of a powerful petrol engine.

BMW Vision Neue Klasse front quarter driving

"This is a controller that has taken the last 20 or 30 years of our experience into a control unit. Everything that is driving-performance related, chassis-control related, propulsion- [and] powertrain-related is now in one integrated control unit," he said.

"It’s almost the history of how you control a vehicle that is in that thing. We do it ourselves – we don’t buy it. The software is proprietary. This is why we talk about it. We say, see, this will enable driving-dynamics functions that you will love. Some of you have an interest in ‘the ultimate driving machine’ - you will see functions in [the Heart of Joy] that are crazy."

The Heart of Joy – a successor to the 'Hand of God' control unit that BMW first used in the i8 hybrid sports car – has been developed to support quad-motor drivetrains, with variable amounts of power delivered to each wheel as required. Weber said the unit can deploy up to one megawatt (1341bhp) of total power, but stopped short of revealing a target for the electric M3.

BMW Vision Neue Klasse at Munich motor show – rear quarter

BMW previously revealed it was testing a quad-motor drivetrain in a bespoke prototype based on both the BMW i4 and M4, as part of a development programme for the first electric M cars. 

Weber said: "We want to come with something where we show that NK is already very ambitious, but this [performance model] is doing something far above what people are used to today. This will come not too far away from the initial launch of the NK as a product line, and we’ve said we want to have it early and close to the SOP [start of production] of the core model, because people want to have what M can do next also in the battery-electric world.

"We see this clearly from consumers. Some come to me and say ‘no, the M guys don’t want this’. I say no, be careful, because we do a lot of customer studies here. M customers want, simply, the best and highest performance you can get. 

"And the moment you get into a car that is one megawatt in performance and you can control every individual wheel, I can guarantee you there might be something wrong with the engine sound if they still miss this, but not in how the car behaves. It’s incredible."

Weber's sentiments echo those of BMW M boss Frank van Meel, who told Autocar last year that, when revealing any electric performance car, he wants customers to say: "This is crazy, I didn't see that coming."

97 Bmw m3 competition 2022 engine bay

“The story of the M3 is everlasting,” said van Meel. “Every time we change the story of the engine, from four-cylinder to six-cylinder to eight-cylinder to six-cylinder and a turbocharger, the story continues.

“Maybe it will go electric – but if it does, it will always be an M3. Whatever the powertrain, you should always be able to drive our cars and know they are M cars. We have stood the test of time for 50 years and will continue to do so.”

His comments suggest BMW bosses are not concerned about the appeal of its high-performance products waning as they go electric, Neither, it seems, are its customers. “We’ve just been talking to customers and the feedback is that 90-95% don’t care what direction we take on powertrain. They just want an M car. Yes, some say that if we don’t do V8s, they’re out but that’s okay: I respect that,” said van Meel.

Intriguingly, BMW sales boss Pieter Nota, speaking to Autocar at the Munich motor show recently, hinted that electric M cars may not use the same names as today's petrol equivalents: "With Neue Klasse, we set benchmarks and we will certainly also have high-performance versions of those cars which we now call an M3 or M4. M is also going electric, which we see with the success of the i4 M50 and the i7 M70. So M remains at the core of the brands into the electric future. These M products have a great halo effect for the brand, which is aspirational."

96 Bmw i4 m50 2022 front quarter tracking

Although the M-fettled versions of BMW's current EVs – the BMW i4 M50 and BMW i7 M70 – have power outputs that are on a par with those of today’s BMW M4 and BMW X5 M, for example, they are positioned more as the electric equivalents of M Sport cars like the M440i.

But a dedicated M EV would be a much more focused proposition, Autocar understands. Van Meel suggested the priorities will be minimising weight – a common preoccupation of electric sports car engineers – and maintaining the dynamic flair for which M cars are known.

“We just need to keep investing in lightweight technology. We already do a lot of carbon,” he said, on the subject of EVs being inherently heavier than combustion equivalents. “But electric cars do have some advantages. You can take some of the sound insulation out, for instance, and having the weight of the battery so low is interesting for engineers.” 

Some of these techniques are being refined on production cars already. “The body control of the XM is amazing because the centre of gravity is so low,” said van Meel. “That allows you to soften the springs and dampers and still have no roll.” 

Enticingly, he also spoke of the real-world applicability of technology developed through BMW’s newly expanded racing efforts.

94 Bmw v8 lmdh 2022 front quarter static

Like the XM and upcoming M5, the firm’s new LMDh racer features a hybridised V8 – and while the powertrains are not identical, van Meel suggested development of the race car will inform future M road cars: “You can see that long-distance racing goes hand in hand with drivetrain technology.” 

He added: “On the [LMDh] prototype, there are a lot of lessons, from aerodynamics to cooling, as well as the V8 hybrid drivetrain being linked to the one we have in the XM.”

Talking about the opportunities afforded by electrification to an M car, van Meel said: “What the engineers really like is that once you get electrified components in your drivetrain, the control of your torque and horsepower is much better, faster and easier than a combustion engine – especially in racing.”

Additional reporting by Charlie Martin

405line 29 November 2023

I hope they have 1500bhp or more, it will be good for those parts of the world where you can still use a vehicle without constant fear of prosecution.  

Peter Cavellini 29 November 2023
405line wrote:

I hope they have 1500bhp or more, it will be good for those parts of the world where you can still use a vehicle without constant fear of prosecution.  

Could you handle 1500hp on the main roads?, like a broken Pencil, it's pointless putting that much power in the hands of anyone with the finances to buy one,yes, I know it only goes as fast as you want it to, so, why do we have to have, suddenly need all this Hp and on demand torque?, why isn't say 300hp enough?, and, giving the car flawless body control, Limpet like grip, is it for safety reasons?, or encourage you to overstep, trust your abilities?, BMW, give us a great handling,quick enough car.

405line 29 November 2023

Can anyone handle or really exploit the 2.75 tonnes/700 odd bhp with the height issues of an XM or for that matter the rest of the SUV posse that isn't a qualified racing driver?

gagaga 18 September 2023

Any bets for the number of people who buy one, do a Tesla for about a month, then go back to the old one because they're bored of it and miss the noise (and smell?).

I've only got a 2.7 Boxster, but stepping out after a blast and smelling whatever is drifting from the back of the car is part of the experience.

scotty5 18 September 2023

1300bhp. Should be sufficient enough to max out at 20mph in Wales.

Overdrive 18 September 2023

By the time this car is launched in 2027, the urban speed limit will likely be reduced further to 10mph, which will make the 1300bhp even more usable! 

