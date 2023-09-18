BMW iM3 trademark hints at name for 'crazy' electric M3

BMW has filed to trademark 'iM3' with the European Union Intellectual Property Office, hinting at the name for the long-mooted electric BMW M3.
Autocar has contacted BMW for comment.
The super-saloon, arriving in 2027, will use "crazy" chassis control software in a bid to deliver dynamic performance "far above" that of today's hot BMWs.
BMW development boss Frank Weber recently confirmed that the electric M3 will be based on the firm's Neue Klasse (NK) platform – previewed by the radical concept of the same name at the 2023 Munich motor show – and that it will arrive shortly after the next-generation, electric BMW 3 Series.
"The next M3 will be battery-electric - full battery-electric," Weber told reporters, but clarified that "there will be a coexistence" with the current petrol M3 for a period, "which is necessary". The S58 six-cylinder engine used by today's M3 is scheduled to remain in production beyond 2030.
Giving clues as to what to expect from an electric M3, Weber explained that BMW's new 'Heart of Joy' control unit, a fundamental component of Neue Klasse-based machines – will be instrumental in providing a distinct driving character for electric BMW performance cars, helping to mitigate any loss of character from the absence of a powerful petrol engine.
"This is a controller that has taken the last 20 or 30 years of our experience into a control unit. Everything that is driving-performance related, chassis-control related, propulsion- [and] powertrain-related is now in one integrated control unit," he said.
"It’s almost the history of how you control a vehicle that is in that thing. We do it ourselves – we don’t buy it. The software is proprietary. This is why we talk about it. We say, see, this will enable driving-dynamics functions that you will love. Some of you have an interest in ‘the ultimate driving machine’ - you will see functions in [the Heart of Joy] that are crazy."
I hope they have 1500bhp or more, it will be good for those parts of the world where you can still use a vehicle without constant fear of prosecution.
Could you handle 1500hp on the main roads?, like a broken Pencil, it's pointless putting that much power in the hands of anyone with the finances to buy one,yes, I know it only goes as fast as you want it to, so, why do we have to have, suddenly need all this Hp and on demand torque?, why isn't say 300hp enough?, and, giving the car flawless body control, Limpet like grip, is it for safety reasons?, or encourage you to overstep, trust your abilities?, BMW, give us a great handling,quick enough car.
Can anyone handle or really exploit the 2.75 tonnes/700 odd bhp with the height issues of an XM or for that matter the rest of the SUV posse that isn't a qualified racing driver?
Any bets for the number of people who buy one, do a Tesla for about a month, then go back to the old one because they're bored of it and miss the noise (and smell?).
I've only got a 2.7 Boxster, but stepping out after a blast and smelling whatever is drifting from the back of the car is part of the experience.
1300bhp. Should be sufficient enough to max out at 20mph in Wales.
By the time this car is launched in 2027, the urban speed limit will likely be reduced further to 10mph, which will make the 1300bhp even more usable!