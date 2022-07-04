Used buying guide: BMW M3 E92

Whether it was sky-high expectations, peer pressure or even booze, we are grateful for whatever was responsible for BMW dreaming up the E92-generation M3.

It’s a masterfully mad creation, one with more muscle than its predecessor, thanks largely to a V8 from the internal combustion gods.

The V8 in question is a naturally aspirated 4.0-litre unit with a party piece: on planting the right foot, it will rev eagerly to 8300rpm and develop its maximum 414bhp at that point. Considering the previous, E46 M3 received 338bhp, that’s a small hatchback’s worth of extra grunt you have to play with.

Overkill, you say? Well, being rear-wheel drive, the BMW M3 can slide around if you so wish, but it’s no blunt instrument. Put the power down and you will rocket from 0-60mph in only 4.7sec. Get it in the corners and you will find great balance, grip and control. It’s like a lairy muscle car that has been dialled up and polished in every way.

What’s more, you can adapt the M3 to suit your preferences and circumstances. Its throttle response, power steering assistance, damper rates and traction control system can all be tweaked for optimum performance, whether you’re comfortably cruising on the motorway or thrashing it at a track.

To go with its engaging driving experience, the M3 came initially with a six-speed manual gearbox when it was launched back in 2007. A year later, a dual-clutch automatic (DCT) gearbox became available, and used examples so equipped now outnumber those with the manual by a little more than double.

Inside, it’s mostly BMW 3 Series business as usual, with only subtle touches to match the butch exterior. You get a thick steering wheel and a selection of M badges, but apart from that it’s all rather understated and classy.

It’s an extremely comfortable place to sit, too. Rear occupants have enough leg room for one six-footer to sit behind another and the boot is vast, no matter the bodystyle chosen.