BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: BMW i3 name and Touring model primed for electric 3 Series
UP NEXT
MG Cyberster 2+2 coupé due for launch later this year

BMW i3 name and Touring model primed for electric 3 Series

Eighth-generation 3 Series will be offered with choice of ICE or EV power and multiple bodystyles

Felix Page
News
4 mins read
24 April 2025

The electric version of the next-generation BMW 3 Series will resurrect the i3 name and be offered in Touring estate form.

Due on sale next year as the second of BMW's Neue Klasse generation of EVs, the eighth 3 Series will be offered with ICE and EV power and completely restyled as it moves onto a completely new, EV-first architecture.

Its design and technology have been previewed with a succession of concept cars – Vision Dee, Neue Klasse and Vision Dynamic Experience – but these have all been saloons, raising questions about whether the Touring would return.

Related articles

But now BMW Group design boss Adrian van Hooydonk has told Autocar that estates remain a highly important part of the brand's market share and reputation and strongly hinted that a Touring variant will follow soon after the saloon is revealed early next year.

"I think the 'touring' [estate] is making a comeback," he said. "Of course, we've propelled it with the M3 Touring and M5 Touring: they seem to be very popular, even in countries where tourings or estates are traditionally not very popular.

"So yes, there is new wind in that segment, and we're very happy about that. 

"First, we will start with an SUV,” he said, referring to the new iX3 that will be revealed in September, “then pretty soon after we will come with our new interpretation of a sporty sedan [saloon]; we believe that segment is not dead. 

"SUVs are half of our business. The other half are still sporty, elegant sedans or coupés, and obviously we care about that as well. That's what we're rooted in, and we are often seen as the benchmark - and for sure we want it to stay that way."

Van Hooydonk's revelation of plans for a new 3 Series Touring come as BMW's product boss Bernd Koerber officially confirms the company will continue to use 'i' badging for electric cars, in keeping with the current iX2i4i5 and i7

This means the 3 Series EV will revive the i3 name that has been dormant (except in China) since the seminal carbonfibre-bodied hatchback went out of production in 2022.

Koerber said it's important to have some differentiation in naming between ICE and EV cars, but BMW's 'technology-open' approach means they will look the same and should be numbered the same too, so the letter 'i' plays a subtle but important role.

"With the choice of drivetrain, you don't make a decision on design, you don't make a decision on digital or ADAS capabilities, but you choose a drivetrain, and basically the cars look the same," he said. "That's the core philosophy. So why should we name an EV car differently? That would be against our philosophy of what it means to be technology-open. 

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Tesla Model Y 2025 Review front action blur 9295
Tesla Model Y
Tesla Model Y
panda 4x4 2013 7087
Used Fiat Panda 2012-2024 review
8
Used Fiat Panda 2012-2024 review
01 Renault 5 2025 road test review front driving lead
Renault 5
9
Renault 5
bmw xm 2023 001 tracking front
BMW XM
6
BMW XM
bentley continental gt speed 2025 Review front corner blur 36
Bentley Continental GT Speed
8
Bentley Continental GT Speed

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
BMW 3 Series Touring 2020 road test review - hero front

BMW 3 Series Touring

Can a six-pot diesel engine and bigger boot make the 3 Series even more appealing?

Read our review
Back to top

"Why the 'i'? Because the i brand started out with more facets to it, but one element with the i3 and i8 was electrification. So for us it's a designator that we use to indicate within the common naming [strategy] that this is an electrified vehicle, with the 'i' in front of it. 

"So we kept the 'i', put it in front and moved it from a kind of sub-brand to a model brand, and that will be the logic that we will follow from now on."

Koerber said that means the upcoming electric 3 Series will be badged i3, as is the electric version of the current-generation 3 Series sold in China.

BMW has yet to confirm a launch date for the next 3 Series but has shown it as a prototype alongside the new iX3, which will be revealed at the Munich motor show in September; and Koerber said this is reflective of the plan to effectively launch the two models as a pair, almost simultaneously.

"They come – relatively – so close that for us [that] we are launching a pair," he said. "We always look at [them as] a couple. We're not launching the first before the other.

"We will start in our core segments with our most relevant cars, when it comes to global relevance and volume, so it's not really a question of whether we start with an SUV versus the sedan. There are no implications on whether we favour one or the other."

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: Deputy editor

Felix is Autocar's deputy editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

used BMW 3 Series Touring cars for sale

 BMW 3 Series 2.0 330e 12kWh SE Pro Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2021
£16,299
56,344miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW 3 Series 2.0 330e 12kWh M Sport Touring Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£25,372
24,948miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW 3 Series 2.0 330e 12kWh SE Pro Touring Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£18,955
43,793miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW 3 Series 2.0 320i M Sport Touring Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£27,999
22,641miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW 3 SERIES 2.0 318d Sport Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2016
£11,594
53,611miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW 3 Series 2.0 330e 12kWh M Sport Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2020
£18,399
54,350miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW 3 Series 2.0 330e 12kWh M Sport Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2021
£18,649
67,610miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW 3 Series 2.0 318d MHT SE Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2021
£14,999
75,113miles
Diesel Hybrid
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW 3 Series 2.0 320d M Sport Shadow Edition Touring Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£19,849
45,933miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 5274 cars
In partnership with

Join the debate

Comments
3
Add a comment…
steveaudi 24 April 2025

I hope they are keeping a 4 series / M4 2 dr coupe (ICE version) - please don't bin it like Audi did with the A5...... 

Ruaraidh 24 April 2025

I'd rather an estate than an SUV all day long. Well done BMW.

Peter Cavellini 24 April 2025

Oh! I?, spent two or three paragraphs explaining I? , we get it! , as long as BMW keep up the good cars ( well, judging by the number of not just old BMW, but also newly registered they're a popular choice) then that's fine.

Latest Reviews

Tesla Model Y 2025 Review front action blur 9295
Tesla Model Y
Tesla Model Y
panda 4x4 2013 7087
Used Fiat Panda 2012-2024 review
8
Used Fiat Panda 2012-2024 review
01 Renault 5 2025 road test review front driving lead
Renault 5
9
Renault 5
bmw xm 2023 001 tracking front
BMW XM
6
BMW XM
bentley continental gt speed 2025 Review front corner blur 36
Bentley Continental GT Speed
8
Bentley Continental GT Speed

View all car reviews