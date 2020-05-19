BMW 5 Series 2020 facelift to be revealed next week

BMW is due to pull the covers off its facelifted 5 Series next week, a preview image posted on social media has confirmed.

First posted on BMW's official Korean Instagram account, a darkened image shows a disguised 5 Series wearing the same redesigned front-end look as previously spotted prototypes, and reveals a world premiere date of May 27th. The unveiling will be streamed virtually, as has been the case for most similar events during the pandemic.

Captioned 'the 5 and the 6', the image along with further social media posts reveals the 6 Series Gran Turismo will also be similarly updated and shown at the same time.

Previous spy shots of test mules preview the updated model in both saloon and Touring variants. Like the saloon, the estate appears to gain only subtle tweaks to the front and rear, but we can see that hybrid versions will be told apart by a bespoke front bumper design, with a horizontal vane spanning the width of the lower air intake.

Previous reports that BMW would significantly increase the size of the executive car's trademark kidney grille appear to be incorrect, as it looks to have grown more subtly than it did on the facelifted 7 Series.

The move is part of a broader strategy at BMW that aims to give each model its own individual appearance, with the latest 3 Series sporting a different front-end look.

Further design changes include redesigned headlights and a more heavily structured front bumper that incorporates newly designed air vents, including vertical air curtain ducts at the outer edges.