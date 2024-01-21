£15k heroes: What is Britain's best cheap car?

How much does a new car cost nowadays? Any car will do: transport, freedom, four wheels, an engine and some seats. After the couple of years we’ve just had, I wouldn’t blame anyone who needed to look it up.

At the end of 2019, the answer was less than £8000. There was a Vauxhall Corsa on the price list for less than £12,000, a Ford Focus for less than £20,000 and a BMW 3 Series for little more than £30,000. Now look at us. In another four years, who knows what a value supermini might cost – or if you will still be able to buy one at all.

If you like cheap, simple, versatile and efficient motoring, then, now is time to secure some. And if you are wondering what’s within reach – assuming that you want to spend around £15,000 in cash or £200 per month on a typical personal finance scheme (10% down, a three-year term and a conspicuously high interest rate: you know the drill) – you might be surprised how few the options already are.

There are only eight cars left on the UK market at that price or under it – and we’ve got five of them right here.

Unfortunately, Fiat’s UK distributor doesn’t have any Panda demonstrators right now, Volkswagen’s doesn’t keep any Ups and we didn’t think it worth including two slightly different Dacias in the same test just for the sake of completeness.

So it’s the Citroën C3, Dacia Sandero, Hyundai i10, Kia Picanto and MG 3 we have here to settle the question of who makes the best cheap car on sale today.

The truth is, neither the manufacturers nor the dealers are much interested in selling or promoting cars this cheap any more, and they’re growing less so, while buyers’ interest, as they see it, has migrated elsewhere.

As you’re about to read, though, bargain-basement motoring can be surprisingly fun, pleasant and practical, and remarkably convenient in 2023. Liberating, then, in more ways than one.

Meet the contenders: Dacia Sandero

Even in isolation and even today, the Sandero feels like an awful lot of car for the money. That’s its shtick, of course. Really inspect it, though, and drive it back to back with its price-matched rivals, and it seems even more brilliant value.

The MG 3 isn’t too far off it for cabin space but has a boot some 20% smaller, while the C3 definitely offers less practicality. The i10 and Picanto feel much smaller – because they are – yet cost the same. But the Sandero can handle adults in the second row, taller folk up front and folded buggies in the boot – and leave a bit of living space around them all. Superminis never used to do that.