Austrian firm to reveal electric hypercar concept in New York

A new manufacturer from Austria will reveal an electric hypercar concept at the New York motor show in April, described as “ultra-limited” and “high-performance.”

Deus Automobiles, headquartered in Vienna, has developed the model in partnership with Italdesign and Williams Advanced Engineering (WAE).

It says the car will aim to “stand out in the increasingly competitive hypercar sector”, offering a combination of “innovative concepts in terms of luxury performance and exclusivity”.

There’s no hint about what sort of powertrain will underpin the car. So far, all that has been shared is a preview image of a light bar.

Deus said Italdesign offered “strategic and technical support” to integrate new technologies, while WAE provided advanced and electrification technologies.

Last year, Italdesign and WAE began to offer firms a ‘turn-key’ high-performance EV package.

The two firms claimed the architecture would be suitable for crossovers, saloons and GTs, created using recycled composite materials and aluminium.

WAE business development boss Dyrr Ardash suggested it had the potential to support cars that would be “class-leading in terms of dynamics and mass”.

It can be equipped with two, three or four electric motors and support battery sizes of up to 160kWh for a potential range of up to 620 miles.