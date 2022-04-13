Deus Vayanne: 2169bhp EV hypercar to launch in 2025

New Austrian car manufacturer Deus has unveiled an all-electric hypercar at the New York motor show that looks set to become one of the most powerful cars on sale.

The Vayanne – named after Vienna, Deus’ home city – is being developed in partnership with Italdesign and Williams Advanced Engineering (WAE). Speaking to Autocar in New York; Deus’s head of design Adrian-Filip Butuca said: “The collaboration means we are delivering a safe, reliable and feasible product that will make it to the market. That is the number one priority for us. And on a personal level, they are great people to work with.”

The first cars are expected to be delivered from Italdesign’s Turin factory in 2025.

Computer simulations predict that the Vayanne's twin-motor, four-wheel-drive powertrain will produce more than 2169bhp and 1475lb ft of torque.

If accurate, it would mean the 4WD model is significantly more powerful than the 1876bhp Pininfarina Battista, 1923bhp pre-production Lotus Evija and 1888bhp Rimac Nevera.

The target top speed is 248mph and 0-62mph is projected to take 1.99sec, according to Deus. Despite sitting just 120mm from the ground, its creators say the Vayanne will offer a comfortable ride that’s unusual in the hypercar class.

Italdesign and WAE are serial collaborators but the Vayanne is not based on the two companies’ 'turn-key' EV package, despite similarities in the modular battery technology.

Dyrr Ardash, head of strategic partnerships for WAE, told Autocar: “EVX’s skateboard-type chassis wouldn’t make sense from a platform perspective because your hip point needs to be quite low. This is a more traditional, mid-engined type of approach.”

As such, Williams has drawn on its prior experience in high-performance car projects, including the Jaguar C-X75, to create the electric propulsion system, chassis architecture and composite structure. A supplier has been selected for the Vayanne’s electric motors. Ardash adds that for the battery pack behind the rear seats, “we’re using 21700 cylindrical lithium-ion cells, because they’re the best balance between performance and cost.”