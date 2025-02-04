Ferrari will reveal the first details of its long-awaited debut electric car on 9 October, ahead of a full unveiling next spring.

CEO Benedetto Vigna, speaking during the company's first quarter results, confirmed that the EV's "technological heart" will be detailed at its Capital Markets Day as part of a three-step unveiling.

This would suggest the first announcement will showcase the car's underpinning – most importantly its powertrain.

Ferrari will then unveil the "look and feel of the interior" in early next year, followed by the complete unveiling in the spring, said Vigna.

Deliveries are still expected to begin at the end of 2026.

When the first details are released, it will be a year since Ferrari revealed its new F80 halo hypercar, deliveries of which are due to begin this autumn, so it promises to be a particularly busy period in Maranello.

Ferrari also recently unveiled the new 296 Speciale.

What's more, the Italian firm is expected to reveal follow-ups to the Roma and SF90 Stradale this year, given that both have been seen testing.

Overall, Vigna said Ferrari will roll out six new cars in 2025.

Ferrari's first EV will be "a lot of fun"

Vigna recently told Autocar that Ferrari’s first electric car has already completed several thousand miles of on-road testing and promised it will be made “in the right way” to ensure buyers can “have a lot of fun”.

The Italian firm has yet to give any details about what form its first battery-electric vehicle will take, but recent spy shots show what are understood to be test mules using modified Maserati Levante bodywork. Whether it will be obviously comparable with the Levante in silhouette remains to be seen.

Notably, though, Ferrari used Maserati’s SUV as the basis for the first Purosangue prototypes and that car is radically different from its Italian contemporary – while still sitting high off the ground and having rear seats.

It is possible Ferrari could seek to emulate the characteristic dynamic qualities of its combustion cars by centralising the mass of the batteries in the chassis – much in the way that its current cars are either front-mid-engined or rear-mid-engined. Vigna said he expects the new EV to appeal to both existing Ferrari customers and tech-savvy newcomers to the brand.