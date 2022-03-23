New York motor show 2022 preview

The New York International Auto Show returns in 2022 after two years of cancellations because of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Famous for some of the biggest unveilings in the US car market, the Big Apple’s motor show also gives the public the chance to see some freshly revealed European cars in the metal for the first time.

This year, the show will feature a track for EV test drives, a micro-mobility area, a selection of supercars, hypercars and exclusive luxury vehicles, and a new automotive aftermarket experience.

The show takes place from 14 to 24 April and here are some of the cars we're expecting to see there.

Deus hypercar

Austrian manufacturer Deus will reveal an all-electric hypercar, which, the firm says, will “stand out in the increasingly competitive hypercar sector”. Few details have been revealed, but the model has been co-developed with Italdesign and Williams Advanced Engineering (WAE).

The firms have described the car as “ultra limited” and “high performance,” and it is likely to be based on WAE’s EV architecture, which is suitable for crossovers, saloons and GTs and made from recycled composite materials and aluminium.

Ford F-150 Lightning