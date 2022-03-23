BACK TO ALL NEWS
New York motor show 2022 preview

The Big Apple's motor show takes place from 14 to 24 April after two years of cancellations
Autocar
News
4 mins read
23 March 2022

The New York International Auto Show returns in 2022 after two years of cancellations because of the global coronavirus pandemic. 

Famous for some of the biggest unveilings in the US car market, the Big Apple’s motor show also gives the public the chance to see some freshly revealed European cars in the metal for the first time. 

This year, the show will feature a track for EV test drives, a micro-mobility area, a selection of supercars, hypercars and exclusive luxury vehicles, and a new automotive aftermarket experience. 

Related articles

The show takes place from 14 to 24 April and here are some of the cars we're expecting to see there.

Deus hypercar

Austrian manufacturer Deus will reveal an all-electric hypercar, which, the firm says, will “stand out in the increasingly competitive hypercar sector”. Few details have been revealed, but the model has been co-developed with Italdesign and Williams Advanced Engineering (WAE). 

The firms have described the car as “ultra limited” and “high performance,” and it is likely to be based on WAE’s EV architecture, which is suitable for crossovers, saloons and GTs and made from recycled composite materials and aluminium.

Ford F-150 Lightning

The electric version of North America's best-selling vehicle will arrive in 2022 with 563bhp, 775lb ft and four-wheel drive, looking to tackle Tesla head on. 

It will be offered with two battery capacities, delivering official ranges of around 230 and 300 miles on the American EPA test cycle. Ford claims the F-150 Lightning will be capable of a 0-62mph time of between four and five seconds.

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

The all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV will be the next model based on the firm’s bespoke EV architecture. Available with up to seven seats, the EQS SUV will lead the firm’s next wave of electric vehicles destined for the UK. 

The EQS SUV is set to offer a 108kWh lithium ion battery pack mated to two motors, together developing up to 516bhp and 630lb ft of torque in the strongest of the planned standard four-wheel-drive models. 

Mercedes-Benz revealed the interior of its EQS SUV earlier this month, but we’ve still yet to see the final design of the model’s exterior. As in the EQS limousine, the firm's 56in MBUX Hyperscreen is the focal point of the stylish interior. Could it make an appearance on the show floor? 

Nissan Ariya

Nissan’s second EV will help it step into “a new era for electric vehicles”, with bold styling, 310 miles of range and a 389bhp variant. 

The Volkswagen ID 4 rival will begin deliveries later in the summer, with prices starting from £41,845 in the UK. The model’s development boss said the aim of the car was to provide “maximum, usable performance in a wide range of driving conditions”. 

It will feature Nissan's e-4orce four-wheel drive system, dubbed the “spiritual offspring” of the system used in the Nissan GT-R.

Nissan Z

The new Nissan Z won’t be coming to the UK, but the New York motor show will offer a glimpse of the model in its most vital market. It was dropped in the UK because of “a shrinking European sports car market and specific regulations on emissions”, Nissan says.

This time, the car is equipped with a 3.0-litre V6 twin-turbo engine, currently used in the Infiniti Q60 coupé, with 350lb ft of torque at 5600rpm - 30% more than the previous model. 

The Z will be launched in the US market this year, while the Japanese-market version of the car, named the Fairlady Z, will be revealed in the coming months.

Subaru WRX 

Another model that won’t officially reach UK shores, the Subaru WRX has been revived for 2022. It gains a new platform, a heavily upgraded chassis and an overhauled interior. It’ll be powered by a 2.4-litre turbocharged boxer engine - similar to that used in every WRX since the Mk1 model of 1992. 

The result is a punchy 271bhp and 258lb ft, with four-wheel drive, a six-speed manual gearbox or a new Subaru Performance automatic transmission.

Toyota bZ4X 

The Toyota bZ4X, the firm's first production EV, will appear at the show ahead of its upcoming market launch. The model features a new, bespoke four-wheel drive system, which gives the car “class-leading off-road driving capability”. 

It made its public debut at the Los Angeles motor show last year and the entry-level car promises a WLTP range of more than 280 miles. Toyota says its powertrains draw on 20 years of electrification experience, with “class-leading efficiency and a very competitive driving range”.

Vinfast VF 8 and VF 9

Vinfast has partnered with Pininfarina to build two SUVs: the VF 8 and VF 9. Both are heading to Europe, arriving first in Germany, the Netherlands and France.

The two cars are said to be inspired by sports cars, with a design to optimise dynamics. The models will go on sale later in 2022.

Volkswagen ID Buzz

The Volkswagen ID Buzz made its public debut at South by Southwest in Austin, Texas, earlier this month, but the revived edition of the firm’s microbus will now take to the show floor in New York. 

