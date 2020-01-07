Aston Martin continues talks with potential investors after new profit warning

Aston Martin has confirmed it is continuing talks with potential investors after issuing another profit warning due to "challenging trading conditions".
Revealing the firm sold 5819 cars in 2019, 7% down on 2018, chief executive Andy Palmer said Aston had suffered a "very disappointing year".
“The challenging trading conditions highlighted in November continued through the peak delivery period of December resulting in lower sales, higher selling costs and lower margins,” said Palmer.
As a result Palmer said that Aston's earnings margin for 2019 will be 12.5-13.5 per cent. Last summer it issued a warning that the margin would be 20%, triggering a substantial fall in its stock price. Palmer added that adjusted earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation will be £130-140m, around £60m below expectations.
Palmer also revealed Aston spent more on marketing and underwriting finance than previously.
“Whilst we are disappointed with trading performance in 2019, our focus is now on revitalising the business, launching DBX and ensuring profitable growth in the medium-term," added Palmer.
Late last year Aston Martin confirmed that it was in talks with potential investors, formally confirming a story broken by Autocar and RaceFans.net, which first revealed interest in the firm from billionaire Lawrence Stroll. Other potential investors are reported to include rival car makers and firms based in the Middle East, India and China.
Stroll, father of Formula 1 driver Lance and owner of the Racing Point F1 team, is estimated to be worth in excess of £2 billion, having made his money investing and building up brands including Pierre Cardin, Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Asprey and Garrard.
jonboy4969
Vidge 123
Why not?
Aston floated, meaning anyone with deep enough pockets could do this, why not Stroll?
I like the idea of racing point becoming a proper works Aston Martin F1 team. Stroll is also a massive car lover, I can't see any negatives to be honest. Better him than come Chinese consortium surely?
Bob Cholmondeley
Vidge 123 wrote:
Wait and see what he does with Aston Martin, if he buys. He may be good for the company or, he may wait for SUV sales to boost the value of Aston, strip what he can and dump the company.
Aston doesn't have a great track record, where being bought up by rich car nuts is concerned.
The Colonel
Foreigner Top Trumps
OK, so you're sniffy about the Chinese, which means the prize winning question has to be, is a Canadian billionaire better or worse than Kuwati wealth managment outfits that also provide senior management to the car company?
Anyway, Stroll's involvement in Williams ended well, didn't it? (rhetorical question)
Bar room lawyer
Dubious journalism or fiction?
The "Race Fans" article was written in conjunction with Jim Holder who wrote this article, to create what seems to be a click bait article driving adverytising revenue for Race Fans and Haymarket/Autocar.
I have shares in Aston Martin as could anyone who wanted to buy some, it's called a stock market listing. The company would have to make a stsement to the stock exchange if this were happening and it hasn't.
So yes Mr Stroll can also buy shares, at the moment more than 31% are owned by InvestIndustrial (I believe they are buying back shares sold in the floatation) Daimler Benz (Mercedes) own 5% of Aston Martin so, are these people are not part of "The Stroll Consortium?"
I suspect not, in which case it is a non story.
lambo58
Absolutely laughable, again, bumbling from one crisis to another.
Again...
Rodester
lambo58 wrote:
Rather like Tesla.
lambo58
Rodester
lambo58 wrote:
More than you, it would seem.
lambo58
