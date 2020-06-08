Aston Martin plots new DBX seven-seater and coupe

Aston Martin has confirmed that it plans to add more “derivatives” of its new DBX SUV in 2021, thanks to a healthy book of orders for the standard car.
The announcement was made as part of the firm’s first-quarter financial report, in which new executive chairman Lawrence Stroll said the Porsche Cayenne rival’s launch plan remains on track despite shutdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Stroll said: “With St Athan reopened safely last week, I’m extremely pleased that the DBX remains on track for deliveries in the summer and has a strong order book behind it extending into 2021.
“Based on these successful initial orders for the DBX, we plan to unveil future derivatives starting from 2021.”
While CEO Andy Palmer has been open about plans to introduce a hybrid version of the DBX during its life cycle, this isn’t due for at least two years, and the use of the word ‘derivatives’ strongly suggests more bodystyles are coming.
Sources suggest that Aston Martin is very keen to leverage the heavy investment in the DBX’s all-new platform as much as possible, intending to cover more bases than the existing model does.
Earlier this year, executive vice-president and chief creative officer Marek Reichman told Australian title GoAuto that two options under investigation are a sleeker, more coupé-like DBX and a stretched, seven-seat variant.
Reichman said: “We’ll never go down [in size], but maybe it’s less capacity. So the wheelbase may remain the same, but maybe the box shrinks a little bit. Because in terms of downsizing, we’re never going to be a Macan versus a Cayenne.
Symanski
Sack Reichman.
Since the quote from the Q1 results they've sacked Andy Palmer, something that he wasn't even aware was going to happen.
DBX sales aren't that strong, and those who have placed deposits for the Valhalla are starting to ask for them back.
Ultimately, the problem at Aston Martin is Marek Reichman. His designs are selling. Tobias Moers, the new CEO that will be in place by August, must sack Reichman. If he doesn't he's just repeating the same mistakes of Palmer in not fixing Aston's biggest problem - Reichman.
Only then will Stroll get the return in investment he's looking for. Biggest worry is that Stroll isn't interested in the product, might turned Aston in to Amstrad, but somehow thinks he'll increase the value of the "Brand", as he put it. Why does he always refer to brand with a capital B? That should be your first warning...
