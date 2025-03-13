BACK TO ALL NEWS
2028 Skoda Octavia EV to be previewed with concept in September
Skoda previews Kodiaq-sized electric seven-seater for 2026

2028 Skoda Octavia EV to be previewed with concept in September

Munich motor show concept will preview next-gen Octavia, to be twinned with VW's upcoming ID Golf

Mark Tisshaw
News
3 mins read
13 March 2025

Skoda will preview the Octavia’s electric future with a new concept car at September’s Munich motor show.

The estate concept will trial a new design direction for Skoda and showcase a next-generation architecture that will be rolled out across the Volkswagen Group’s future electric models.

Announcing the concept car at a media briefing for Skoda’s 2024 financial results, CEO Klaus Zellmer said: “In September in Munich, we're going to have a concept car that gives an indication of what the new design language will be for the Octavia and what the technology in that car will be able to deliver.”

Skoda had originally planned to launch an electric estate version of the Octavia based on the Volkswagen Group’s current MEB electric architecture. However, Zellmer said it will instead be underpinned by the SSP architecture that’s in the works because it will offer “more performance and be more cost-efficient”.

He said: “Wait and see until September, and then we will show you the full potential and technical package that we envision. It will be a concept car, so this is also a test bed for us to see what the resonance from the media, from our dealers and from our potential customers is.”

The production version of the electric Octavia estate is due in 2028 at a similar time to the related Volkswagen ID Golf, which will also be based on the SSP platform. It is expected to lead the next generation of electric Skodas and mark the point where its combustion-engined and all-electric ranges start to converge.

To date, Skoda’s electric vehicles have existed in a parallel line-up as the brand prioritises consumer choice and will continue to do so. This suggests the hybridised combustion-engined Octavia estate will continue to be sold as Skoda gradually introduces battery-electric vehicles into its more familiar nameplates.

Before the electric Octavia, two more Skoda EVs are due. The Epiq, a sibling to the Volkswagen ID 2 and Cupra Raval, will be launched next year as the Skoda's entry-level electric car. The brand will also put its previous Vision 7S concept car into production in 2026 as an electric equivalent of the Kodiaq. This is likely to be Skoda’s most expensive car yet, but Zellmer said it will retain its core principles of “design functionality and value for money”. 

However, there are no plans to launch a Skoda version of the recently unveiled Volkswagen ID Every1 concept car, which will arrive as an entry-level VW electric city car in 2027 and be priced from around £17,000.

“We have decided not to be part of that segment,” said Zellmer. “Within the Volkswagen Group, VW [will be left to] conquer that part of the market.”

Skoda is not abandoning entry-level cars altogether, though, and Zellmer confirmed a sub-£17,000 starting price would remain in its range as the Fabia, Kamiq and Scala have all been signed off for updates to keep them in the market for the years ahead. This will include mild-hybrid versions, something that’s required for the upcoming Euro 7 emissions regulations, which re-engineered versions of these cars will have to meet. 

Zellmer is keen to add more hybrids to Skoda’s range, including more long-range plug-in hybrids off the back of the success of Superb and Kodiaq hybrids.

He said: “We want to have more hybrids in our portfolio because this is clearly something that we see reflected in the competitive landscape and consumer sentiment.

"The feedback we get from our dealers and from our customers in those cars [Superb and Kodiaq plug-ins] is very reassuring that we're heading the right way to have the best of both worlds: the range and the ease of a combustion engine, and the peace and quiet driving around and more than 100km [62 miles of electric range] with the E drive mode.” 

The vRS badge will also continue in the electric era. Zellmer said: “This is something that is our DNA. We will keep it and you can't neglect that. You cannot get rid of that.”

He confirmed that a second electric Skoda vRS (after the Enyaq vRS) is in the works. It is understood to be a vRS version of the Epiq as a sibling to the VW ID 2 GTI.

Mark Tisshaw

mark-tisshaw-autocar
Title: Editor

Mark is a journalist with more than a decade of top-level experience in the automotive industry. He first joined Autocar in 2009, having previously worked in local newspapers. He has held several roles at Autocar, including news editor, deputy editor, digital editor and his current position of editor, one he has held since 2017.

From this position he oversees all of Autocar’s content across the print magazine, autocar.co.uk website, social media, video, and podcast channels, as well as our recent launch, Autocar Business. Mark regularly interviews the very top global executives in the automotive industry, telling their stories and holding them to account, meeting them at shows and events around the world.

Mark is a Car of the Year juror, a prestigious annual award that Autocar is one of the main sponsors of. He has made media appearances on the likes of the BBC, and contributed to titles including What Car?Move Electric and Pistonheads, and has written a column for The Sun.

Peter Cavellini 13 March 2025

Does BMW own Skoda.?

