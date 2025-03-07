BACK TO ALL NEWS
No plans for Cupra or Skoda variants of Volkswagen ID 1
Volkswagen ID Every1 previews £17k city car for 2027

No plans for Cupra or Skoda variants of Volkswagen ID 1

New city car won't follow its predecessor, the Up, in spawning similar models from sibling brands

James Attwood
News
3 mins read
7 March 2025

The new Volkswagen ID Every1 is being developed entirely as a stand-alone model with no current plans for related cars from sibling brands Cupra and Skoda, according to the firm’s technical chief, Kai Grünitz.

This is because of the uncertainty over the growth of the electric city car market in the coming years, said Grünitz, although he hinted that the ID 1’s platform will eventually be used for such models once a business case can be shown. 

The new electric VW city car is due on sale in 2027 with a starting price of £17,000. The ID Every1 sits on a new version of the front-wheel-drive MEB Entry platform, which will also underpin the forthcoming ID 2all, Cupra Raval and Skoda Epiq.

Those three Volkswagen Group models were all developed alongside each other and the economics of scale derived from the three models was key to their development.

The Volkswagen Up, the ID 1’s spiritual predecessor, was also made viable by being developed alongside the near-identical Skoda Citigo and Seat Mii.

Despite that, Grünitz said the production ID 1 is not being developed alongside any VW Group siblings.

Skoda Citigo front quarter tracking

Asked by Autocar why the VW Group isn’t developing multiple models from different brands alongside the ID 1, Grünitz said: “This touches a little bit the question of why do we come [with the ID 1] in 2027? We see the market is developing right now, especially in the A00 [city car] market. We think it will grow in the next few years, so we really think coming in 2027 is the right time, especially with all the rumours around combustion engines and how do we end them in Europe.

“So I think 2027 is the right point of time for the ID 1, and if the market really goes up, we can easily decide then to bring Cupra or Skoda models, but not yet.”

The ID 1 is also the first project in which Volkswagen is applying a reduced development timeframe, in part due to the use of an advanced new software system that has been developed in a joint venture with US EV start-up Rivian. That system allows for more virtual testing and development, reducing the number of prototype models required.

Grünitz said the new software architecture and other related systems should cut the development time to around three years but it will also give the VW Group the flexibility to develop derivatives from other brands more quickly.

Grünitz said: “When we are faster, we can decide and be really quick into the market with a new model.”

Despite Grünitz’s comments, Seat and Cupra boss Wayne Griffiths has previously told Autocar that the firm is committed to offering a €20,000 (£17,000) electric city car, which could well carry a Seat badge. That project would certainly use the ID 1’s platform, but Griffiths has given no indication of the timeline.

The ID 2, Raval and Epiq will be built at the Seat/Cupra factory in Martorell, Spain, so the brand’s immediate priorities in the small car market will be focused on ensuring those €25,000 (£21,000) models are a success.

James Attwood

James Attwood, digital editor
Title: Acting magazine editor

James is Autocar’s associate editor, and has more than 20 years of experience of working in automotive and motorsport journalism. He has been in his current role since September 2024, and helps lead Autocar's features and new sections, while regularly interviewing some of the biggest names in the industry. Oh, and he once helped make Volkswagen currywurst. Really.

Before first joining Autocar in 2017, James spent more than a decade in motorsport journalist, working on Autosport, autosport.com, F1 Racing and Motorsport News, covering everything from club rallying to top-level international events. He also spent 18 months running Move Electric, Haymarket's e-mobility title, where he developed knowledge of the e-bike and e-scooter markets. 

