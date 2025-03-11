The next-generation Volkswagen Golf, due in around 2028, will be one of the first cars to benefit from the full potential of the firm’s new software system, developed in a joint venture with EV start-up Rivian.

The ninth-generation car, set to be called ID Golf, is currently in development, and will be the first to be fully electric. It's set to be one of the first models to use the Volkswagen Group’s next-generation SSP EV platform.

It will be sold alongside the existing combustion-engined Mk8 Golf, with production of that model moving from Germany to Mexico in 2027.

Last year, the Volkswagen Group invested £4.6 billion into American firm Rivian to form a new joint venture dedicated to developing an advanced new software architecture.

Built on the system currently used in Rivian's R1T pick-up and R1S SUV, the flexible new architecture controls all the key functions of the vehicle and allows for over-the-air updates that can even be used to adjust hardware settings.

The production version of the new £17,000 ID Every1 city car concept will be the first Volkswagen model to use a version of the new Rivian-derived software platform when it's launched in 2027.

The switch to a software-driven vehicle architecture will help to reduce development and production costs for the price-sensitive car, but Volkswagen technical chief Kai Grünitz hinted that the decision was in part made to help develop the architecture for the crucial Mk9 Golf.

“The ID 1 will be the very first vehicle with that architecture and will be the frontrunner on our side for the ID Golf,” said Grünitz. “This reduces the risk for the Golf, because we will start with lower functionality in the ID Every1 than will be necessary for the ID Golf."