2026 Mercedes GLA to rival Golf and ID 3 with petrol or EV power

Entry-level crossover will replace today's second-generation ICE GLA and first-generation electric EQA

Greg Kable
News
2 mins read
12 August 2025

Mercedes-Benz is taking direct aim at Volkswagen Golf and ID 3 with its new third-generation GLA crossover.

The smallest member of the brand’s MMA-based compact car family will be sold in both electric and hybrid forms, replacing the first-generation EQA EV in the second half of 2026 and the second-generation ICE GLA in early 2027.

Pictures of the new GLA testing reveal that it will have a sportier, more coupé-like silhouette than today’s model, with a distinctive front end featuring Mercedes' new 'Iconic Grille'.

Autocar understands the car is expected to grow in size to just over 4500mm in length, allowing for a more spacious interior. For comparison, the current GLA is 4410mm and EQA is 4463mm.

Although pictures have yet to be taken of the new GLA’s cabin, i'is expected to mirror the designs of the recently revealed CLA saloon and incoming GLB crossover.

They feature a free-standing full width display, AI-supported infotainment functions and more upmarket materials than today’s model – all of which aims to outclass rivals in the segment.

The electric version will also receive a frunk, something not present on today’s EQA.

Underneath, the electric GLA will use the same 800V electrical architecture as the new CLA.

That car is offered with either a 58.5kWh LFP or 85kWh NMC battery and a top-end range of 484 miles.

Drive comes from either a single-motor or dual-motor powertrain, which deliver 268bhp and 349bhp respectively.

As with its MMA siblings, the GLA is planned to receive at least two AMG performance models featuring axial flux motors from British firm Yasa in 2027. 

Latest Reviews

Ferrari 458
Used Ferrari 458 Italia 2010-2015 review
10
Used Ferrari 458 Italia 2010-2015 review
Toyota C HR front cornering
Toyota C-HR review
8
Toyota C-HR review
bentley bentayga s rt 2024 jh 47
Bentley Bentayga
9
Bentley Bentayga
Lotus Evija review 2025 001
Lotus Evija
8
Lotus Evija
audi a5
Audi A5
7
Audi A5

Mercedes GLA

Second-generation Audi Q2 and BMW X2 rival rolls out of Stuttgart with a greater emphasis on its crossover billing

ICE versions of the GLA will also draw directly from the new CLA, using a hybridised 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine with 134bhp, 161bhp or 188bhp, mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. 

Production will take place alongside the CLA saloon at Mercedes' recently refitted Rastatt plant in Germany.

Bob Cat Brian 12 August 2025

Why does every new car article compare it as a VW rival?

The Ioniq 2 article has it as an VW iD2X and Skoda Epiq rival, neither of which have even been unveiled let alone on sale.

This one has the EQ GLA as a Golf AND iD3 rival!

