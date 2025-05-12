BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New 2026 Mercedes-Benz GLB to be 'massive step up'
UP NEXT
Slate designer: 'People deserve to have a car that they can afford'

New 2026 Mercedes-Benz GLB to be 'massive step up'

BMW X1 rival uses new platform and fresh tech for EVs and mild hybrids

Greg Kable
News
2 mins read
12 May 2025

The next Mercedes-Benz GLB will go on sale in the UK next year and is described by a senior insider as a “massive step up” from the first-generation car.

Part of an ambitious wide-ranging offensive from Mercedes, the compact SUV will be joined by more than a dozen new models and facelifts over the next 24 months.

The new GLB will retain the distinctive upright silhouette introduced by the current car in 2019 but test mules show that it will be slightly longer and wider, with more of a focus on interior space and storage.

Related articles

Autocar understands it will also adopt a bolder-looking front end with new lighting signatures. These changes have been made possible by a switch to the new Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture (MMA), the fourth model to use it. The outgoing GLB sits on the older Modular Front Architecture (MFA), which will be phased out in 2026.

Priced from around £45,000, the new Audi Q3 and BMW X1 rival will follow its CLA platform-mate in being offered with electric and petrol drivetrains. Both variants will wear the GLB badge, meaning the EQB moniker will disappear.

In a bid to further extend the model’s appeal, the new GLB will also receive a wider range of styling options, including an off-road package that brings a more rugged look similar to that of Mercedes’ original GLB concept, which was revealed in 2019. The move comes as prospective buyers continue to seek a more off-road-led appearance for SUV models, a senior insider involved in the new model’s development has told Autocar.

2026 Mercedes-Benz GLB testing in camouflage – rear quarter

Inside, the GLB will move in step with the latest CLA by adopting a full-width digital display panel for instrumentation and infotainment. Material quality and design will also take a step up, with softer surfaces and more tactile physical controls. Like its predecessor, the new GLB will retain one of its key selling points: the availability of seven seats.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

BMW 3 Series Touring
Used BMW 3 Series Touring 2012-2019 review
9
Used BMW 3 Series Touring 2012-2019 review
AstonMartinVantageRoadster0
Aston Martin Vantage Roadster
Aston Martin Vantage Roadster
mercedes benz v vlass review 2024 01 tracking front
Mercedes V-Class
7
Mercedes V-Class
Skoda Enyaq review lead
Skoda Enyaq
Skoda Enyaq
Volkswagen Tayron front
Volkswagen Tayron
Volkswagen Tayron

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
Mercedes-Benz GLB 2020 road test review - hero front

Mercedes-Benz GLB

Butch looks and extra space set the tone for the new GLB. What else can it offer?

Read our review
Back to top

Underneath, future electric GLB models forgo the 400V architecture of today’s EQB for a more advanced 800V system that supports both single-motor rear-wheel-drive and dualmotor four-wheel-drive variants. Power outputs are expected to range from around 230bhp to 355bhp, with battery capacities spanning 58kWh to 85kWh.

Mercedes chief technical officer Markus Schäfer recently confirmed that sportier AMG-badged variants of all the brand’s models are being worked up. This would result in a range-topping GLB that uses axial-flux electric motors and dedicated cylindrical-cell battery technology.

While it will primarily be sold as an EV, mildhybrid petrol versions will also be available. These will be fitted with a new electrified 1.5-litre turbo four-pot produced by Geely-Renault-owned company Horse. Outputs of 136bhp and 190bhp will be sent to the front wheels as standard – with four-wheel drive offered on high-specification models.

The new GLB is currently scheduled to be revealed in the second quarter of 2026 and reach UK showrooms in electric form first, with mild-hybrid versions following by the end of the year.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

used Mercedes-Benz GLB cars for sale

 Mercedes-Benz GLB 1.3 GLB200 AMG Line Night Edition (Premium Plus) 7G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£32,950
11,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz Glb 2.0 GLB220d AMG Line (Premium) 8G-DCT 4MATIC Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£38,461
9,334miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz GLB 2.0 GLB200d AMG Line (Executive) 8G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£33,495
18,100miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz Glb 1.3 GLB200 MHEV AMG Line (Executive) 7G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£35,199
6,116miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz GLB 1.3 GLB200 AMG Line 7G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£25,994
28,900miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz GLB 2.0 GLB220d AMG Line (Premium) 8G-DCT 4MATIC Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£24,998
67,239miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz GLB 1.3 GLB200 AMG Line (Premium 2) 7G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£27,238
25,241miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz Glb 2.0 GLB220d AMG Line (Premium) 8G-DCT 4MATIC Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£38,013
11,628miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz GLB 2.0 GLB220d AMG Line (Premium Plus) 8G-DCT 4MATIC Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£30,995
23,525miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 411 cars
In partnership with

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 12 May 2025

Tight fit for rear passengers?, with a small roof the sides slope in at the rear a lot,that going to make shoulder room tight,and with the Camo on this could be anything,it's a mule used for assessing viability of parts inside and out, there's nothing on the roads just now thats new looking,and from what I see daily there's more BMW's new and old than Mercedes.

Latest Reviews

BMW 3 Series Touring
Used BMW 3 Series Touring 2012-2019 review
9
Used BMW 3 Series Touring 2012-2019 review
AstonMartinVantageRoadster0
Aston Martin Vantage Roadster
Aston Martin Vantage Roadster
mercedes benz v vlass review 2024 01 tracking front
Mercedes V-Class
7
Mercedes V-Class
Skoda Enyaq review lead
Skoda Enyaq
Skoda Enyaq
Volkswagen Tayron front
Volkswagen Tayron
Volkswagen Tayron

View all car reviews