2025 Fisker Pear urban EV to arrive with room for six from £28,000

The Fisker Pear electric hatchback will arrive in the UK in 2025 at less than £28,000.

Revealed at the Fisker Product Vision event in California last night, the Pear (for Personal Electric Automotive Revolution) has been built to anchor the American start-up’s line-up and designed to minimise production costs.

"We wanted to design a car for today's and future lifestyles," said boss Henrik Fisker at the event, adding that it has been designed to appeal to younger drivers.

The EV will have room for either five or six people (it can be optioned with two three-seat benches) and offers two battery sizes: one giving 100-150 miles of range, aimed at city buyers, and another giving 300-plus miles.

The smaller pack is expected to be the most popular. “In two years, you will see people realising they don't need that [much] range, specifically if they have a second car. But it doesn't work today. There are a few cars out there that have a 100- to 150-mile range and aren't selling,” Henrik Fisker said previously.

It will sit on a dedicated steel chassis, named SLV-1, that has been designed to have 35% fewer parts than a conventional platform in a process that Fisker dubbed “steel-plus-plus”. This will also give the Pear “sporty handling” characteristics.

The “category-breaking lifestyle vehicle” is “Fisker’s vision of a sustainable EV as a connected mobility device”, said the brand.

Key to this is the Fisker Blade central computing platform, which uses fewer, more centralised ECUs.

Chief technology officer Burkhard Huhnke said in February that this approach reduces the material cost of the vehicle and “increases the performance drastically”. Chief financial officer Geeta Gupta-Fisker added the Pear will be “driven by software, not hardware”.

Elsewhere, it comes with some unique features, such as a 'Houdini Trunk': a boot that folds away into the rear bumper (see below). Along with a deep front storage compartment, this “simplifies cargo loading in city parking”.