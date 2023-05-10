BACK TO ALL NEWS
2025 Fisker Pear urban EV to arrive with room for six from £28,000

Electric hatchback from American start-up is being designed for minimal complexity
Will Rimell
News
3 mins read
4 August 2023

The Fisker Pear electric hatchback will arrive in the UK in 2025 at less than £28,000.

Revealed at the Fisker Product Vision event in California last night, the Pear (for Personal Electric Automotive Revolution) has been built to anchor the American start-up’s line-up and designed to minimise production costs.

"We wanted to design a car for today's and future lifestyles," said boss Henrik Fisker at the event, adding that it has been designed to appeal to younger drivers.

The EV will have room for either five or six people (it can be optioned with two three-seat benches) and offers two battery sizes: one giving 100-150 miles of range, aimed at city buyers, and another giving 300-plus miles.

The smaller pack is expected to be the most popular. “In two years, you will see people realising they don't need that [much] range, specifically if they have a second car. But it doesn't work today. There are a few cars out there that have a 100- to 150-mile range and aren't selling,” Henrik Fisker said previously.

It will sit on a dedicated steel chassis, named SLV-1, that has been designed to have 35% fewer parts than a conventional platform in a process that Fisker dubbed “steel-plus-plus”. This will also give the Pear “sporty handling” characteristics.

The “category-breaking lifestyle vehicle” is “Fisker’s vision of a sustainable EV as a connected mobility device”, said the brand. 

Key to this is the Fisker Blade central computing platform, which uses fewer, more centralised ECUs.

Chief technology officer Burkhard Huhnke said in February that this approach reduces the material cost of the vehicle and “increases the performance drastically”. Chief financial officer Geeta Gupta-Fisker added the Pear will be “driven by software, not hardware”.

Elsewhere, it comes with some unique features, such as a 'Houdini Trunk': a boot that folds away into the rear bumper (see below). Along with a deep front storage compartment, this “simplifies cargo loading in city parking”.

It will also offer a bare-bones interior with "zero moving parts" (“we don't have the typical centre console that you can open up, and the typical glove compartment, and all these types of things”) to free up budget for a large infotainment screen. 

The Pear will be built by Taiwanese technology manufacturing giant Foxconn at a former General Motors facility in the American state of Ohio, Fisker said previously.

Deliveries were initially set to begin in 2024, but this has been pushed back to “some time in the first half of 2025”, owing to the process of finalising a battery supplier.

Fisker had originally committed to a significantly lower price for the Pear, saying in February that “it will come out at $29,900” – then the equivalent of £24,700. The EV will be available in four trim levels.

The company aims for the Pear to be completely carbon-neutral by 2027, by which date it's also targeting an annual volume of one million.

Additional reporting by Charlie Martin

Peter Cavellini 4 August 2023

A year on and this what we'll driving, maybe not a Fisker but an EV almost the same shape, let's hope they come in some exciting colours,as for the price,well it would be nice if it happened but the price is out of Fiskers hands really the economy will set the price.

xxxx 4 August 2023

In other news the new iPhone 15 will be available from 80 quid with an iMac thrown in.

sabre 11 May 2023

When will Fisker prove the company is not a Fiasco?

