Christmas is a time of comforting traditions, isn't it?

In our household, Christmas begins in early December with a showing of The Muppet Christmas Carol while we wrestle the Christmas tree into place, before sitting down for baked Camembert and garlic bread. It's my favourite day of the season.

There is, however, another tradition that heralds the true beginning of the Christmas period for us here at Autocar Towers and that is – of course – the road testers' Christmas lunch. In previous years, we've gifted a surprise car to fellow lunch attendees, with mixed levels of gratitude. I'm not sure that road test editor Matt Saunders has yet forgiven me for giving him a brown Volvo estate a few years back.

This year, we've decided to keep it simple. We just have to turn up with a car from the past 12 months that we want to champion – either because it appeals to us the most personally, or because we think it is genuinely the most outstanding car of the year, for whatever reason. Staff writer Sam Phillips will be the judge for the event and decide whose car is the winner.

I mean, this is the kind of remit that Christmas dreams are made of, isn't it? Here you are, with the ability to contact any car manufacturer in the land and ask for a car to show off to your mates while having lunch on expenses. I know... You could argue that Christmas really does come every day at Autocar, and we wouldn't disagree with you if you did, but nonetheless this is definitely one of the best days 'in the office'.

So, with 12 months of vehicular splendour and technical wizardry to choose from, shall we start with... the Toyota Prius plug-in hybrid.

Toyota Prius

When I first see it slide oh so aerodynamically through the duvet of mist that is clinging to an ethereally beautiful Beachy Head on the morning of our get-together, I genuinely think that somebody is arriving in a taxi. "Look, if somebody had said 20 years ago that I'd be nominating a Toyota Prius for this, I'd have laughed," says contributor James Disdale, as he attempts to justify his attack of Christmas eco-sensibleness.

"But if you look back at 25 years ago, when the Prius first came out, it was really celebrated for delivering clever powertrain tech in such an attainable car. And do you know what? It's still doing that. It has become ubiquitous as a taxi driver's choice but that's for a good reason: the Prius is uncommonly efficient and reliable and it's a brilliant car. In today's slightly wobbly times, why not champion the real everyday breadwinner? If anything, as efficiency and use of fuel and rare metals become more critical, this hybrid powertrain is only becoming more relevant as the years go on. And before you make any more Uber jokes, it's really good to drive!"

Do you know what? I think he has a point. When I borrow the Prius for a brief go down the road that ribbons its way along the Sussex coast and towards the Beachy Head lighthouse, I find it to be weirdly satisfying as it whirs and slushes along. As Disdale says: "The Prius has elements of Saab in its best day, or maybe even a hint of modern DS. It's a clever car."

Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Road tester Illya Verpraet has definitely missed any memo about catering to a cost of living crisis. The Ford Mustang Dark Horse he has brought is a deliciously brooding presence among our cheerful festive gathering.

Just being around it makes me feel like a child who can't sit still, such is the general sense of excitement and elation that a lurking V8 muscle car brings. I want to applaud when it rolls up at our gathering. And with a manual gearbox!

"I thought the Mustang got a bit of a raw deal when it was at 'Handling Day' last year, because it was an automatic and that wasn't great," explains Verpraet. "But then I drove the manual and really enjoyed it. It's just such an anti-modern car. It's not super-sophisticated, but it is so much fun and I love it, even if it does make me feel a bit self-conscious."

Just the noise that the Dark Horse emits is enough to make my Christmas, to be honest, but talking of V8 soundtracks, an unexpected delight is editor-in-chief Steve Cropley's Porsche Panamera.

Porsche Panamera Turbo S

I hear it before I see it at our gathering. It has this remarkable, low-level burble. Where the Mustang really shouts and thunders, the Panamera's V8 makes a deliciously refined yet threatening mutter.

"I just felt that this is a great chance to have a sort of ethical V8," Cropley tells us, as we all wait tensely for photographer Max to finish the opening shot of the static cars without falling off his ladder.

"I drove it up here this morning and got 40 miles of electric range and it was showing 45mpg after a 150-mile journey, which I think is good. But if you give it the beans, it sounds absolutely terrific. Four-wheel steering makes it easy to drive even on these little fiddly roads, it's beautifully made and that air suspension is just brilliantly effective. I reckon it's the best of that limo breed, you know. We talk about PHEVs being the best of both worlds: well, a useful EV range and then a V8 to enjoy when you fancy it has got some logic to it."

I can't disagree. The Panamera Turbo S, even in the slightly odd bronze colour of this test car, has the nonchalant brilliance of a Mercedes S-Class in everyday touring, but with the soul of a sports car if you go searching for it.

It really is a joy and I, too, particularly like the air suspension, which has the whole car rise up like an eager puppy as you unlock it. It's also got probably the best massage seats I've ever encountered. One of those on their own would be quite the Christmas present, never mind with a V8 PHEV attached.

The Panamera is a strikingly disparate offering from the Prius and Dark Horse but probably more disparate from all of our cars is the other bronze wonder: a Morgan Supersport.

Morgan Supersport

I drove this exact car in Wales earlier this year, back to back with a Hyundai Ioniq 5 N for something of a celebration of the extreme ends of performance car engineering. I also seriously considered bringing it here today as a highlight of my year.

I adore the modern interpretation of Morgan's styling, which has given the Supersport a weirdly steampunk appeal. And the draw of a lightweight car with rear-wheel drive and just the right amount of power and tactility is undeniable. It's a gem. And that, ultimately, is why editor-at-large Matt Prior has chosen it for our Christmas get-together.

"I like it. It's a quirky car. I like the way it looks, I like the way they build it, I enjoy driving it and it puts a smile on my face," he says. "Does it tick like a sewing machine? Yes. Is there anything else I've driven this year that's as interesting as that? No." Need I say more really?

So let's move on and finish up with my own car of choice: the Renault 5.

Renault 5

I love this car. I have loved it since I got to drive it to the northernmost tip of Denmark for my duties as a Car of the Year juror, at the end of 2024, when I stood back and wondered if this might possibly be a turning point for affordable electric cars.

Then, after various other trips and days spent with the Renault, I started to think that the electric bit might be only part of what it's doing. I reckon this is resurrecting fun, cheap small cars. Petrol or not, this thing is enjoyable to drive whether you're dawdling to work or trying to cock a wheel around the curves at Beachy Head.

It's aspirational despite being affordable. It's... what small cars used to be back when the Saxo, the 106, the Corsa and the Fiesta were things that young people really, desperately wanted. Somehow, Renault has captured that magic in the 5. BMW did the same with its reinvented Mini. Fiat did it, too, with the reinvented 500. And now, Renault's done it with the 5.

Who needs a Prius to represent affordable and efficient when you can have all of that and look this cool?

Anyway, with that resounding finish I'd like to draw attention to a glaring omission here. Or, actually, two of them. One is road test editor Matt Saunders, the other his deputy Richard Lane, and both, shockingly, absent on this festive reunion.

So we choose to finish our Christmas lunch by deciding which cars they would have brought had they not been churlish enough to be kept away by childcare or holidays.

The absentees

"Ricky would have brought a Porsche 911" was the verdict uttered by literally every person present. There were people on another table in the pub who'd never met Ricky, nor heard of Autocar, and yet they all reckoned he'd have brought a 911 too. The pub landlord agreed, the parking attendant chimed in, a travelling psychic said that he'd be bringing one next year...

We were all in agreement that Ricky would have brought a 911.

In fact, on the subject of absentees at the Christmas lunch, Disdale and I had cheerfully hollered at each other across the car park when we arrived and then, before any polite conversation could ensue, glanced around the car park and asked why on earth there was no 911 present.

There really should have been, to be honest-such is its perennial brilliance. The truth is that nobody brought one because we all assumed Ricky would be championing it. Sadly, neither has materialised on the day.

But which variant of the ever more multi-modelled 911 range would he have brought, do we think? That's a tad trickier. But it's perhaps to his credit that the communal verdict is that he'd have brought the Carrera S. Or a GT3 RS... But probably the Carrera S. And who can blame him? We missed Ricky and the 911, both, but maybe next year, eh?

As for Mr Saunders? Well, much as I'd like to put him in another brown Volvo estate, the consensus is that our esteemed road test ed would probably have brought the Defender Octa. It's a 626bhp Land Rover Defender, right? Who doesn't want that for Christmas?

Anyway, next year, chaps, all we ask is that you turn up. In the meantime, before I hand over to Sam, merry Christmas and a happy new year. May all your festive drives be full of cheer.

The verdict – as judged by Sam Phillips

Matt Prior's claims that the Morgan is brilliant to drive proved well founded when I had a brief go in it before lunch, but I'd agree that the Supersport isn't enough of an all-rounder to fulfil the role of second car in the garage.

James's argument for the Prius was strong, and his comments on the Toyota's spaceship looks, pleasing dynamics and affordability were valid. My estimable colleague then attempted to surreptitiously hand me a £10 note, making me wonder if he wasn't as sure about the Prius as he first appeared.

Steve then championed the Panamera, praising its phenomenal ride, ability to achieve 45mpg and searing performance. Indeed, it's a class leader and will suit many plug-in hybrid users, but it's hard to overlook its heft and price.

I was taken by Illya's manual Mustang Dark Horse and who wouldn't be in 2025, when rules and regulations conspire against V8 muscle cars? A great choice, but even Illya admitted he felt like a bit of an idiot when driving it.

Vicky's argument for the Renault 5 was well formulated, acknowledging its retro looks, decent range and affordability. It makes short hops into town fun but is equally rewarding when you drive it on its door handles, which is something we haven't seen from a supermini since BMW reincarnated the Mini.

In many ways, the 5 has brought a whole new narrative to the electric car debate, proving that EVs can be fun and good to drive but also inexpensive without feeling cheap.

There was a lot riding on the 5 before its launch, and the fact that it has achieved all of the above, while arguably even capturing the cultural zeitgeist, makes it our winner.

Our dream Christmas drives

Vicky Parrott: My Christmas Day drive in the Renault would be out over Cranbone Chase, in Dorset, and I might even cover Zig Zag Hill. I grew up nearby and have many happy memories to relive - including driving around there in my first car: a 1984 Renault 5, which I bought in 2002 for £50. I loved that car, and always will, but what a difference a couple of decades can make.

Matt Prior: Early start towards the west coast, leisurely, picnic in the boot. The Supersport is a romantic grand touring car, not a sports car. Lunch by the shore, turning for home mid-afternoon, with the setting sun beaming through that big rear window, warming our backs.

Steve Cropley: For years, I've promised myself a comprehensive tour of the Malvern Hills, having enjoyed its inspirational scenery and interesting roads seen on various necessarily brief visits to Morgan. I'd use the big Porsche to take time exploring promising-looking regions over several days.

Illya Verpraet: I've never really seen the US and, contrary to the clichés, they do have some spectacular twisty roads. Now that they make cars that can go around corners, I'd like to explore the 'canyon' roads of California. And the Dark Horse's 453bhp should be sufficient to escape the rogue immigration enforcement squads, if necessary.

James Disdale: On a Christmas run, I'd lean in to our Prius test car's vibrant, Santa's sleigh red finish and use it to deliver presents to friends and family around the country. Given the Prius is truly engaging to drive, I'd take advantage of the quiet roads to seek out the twistiest routes.

Our new year's resolutions

VP: I have a 1992 Merc SL and in the last year it hasn't been used nearly often enough. A wise bloke called Steve Cropley once told me that having somewhere to go with your car is the most important thing. This coming year I'm planning to do a road trip with a friend who has also recently become an SL owner, and I'd like to take my nine-year-old daughter to Goodwood Revival too. Make memories, basically. That's my resolution.

MP: I'm going to turn my Land Rover Defender into a soft-top, less of a workhorse (now I have an Audi A2 for that job) and more of a fun weekend car. Probably use it less. Definitely enjoy it more.

SC: In the new year I'll hope to drive as much as ever, but I'll begin journeys by getting up earlier. Driving is especially enjoyable if you start journeys when traffic is sparse (the benefit seems to last well into the day) and the only way you can guarantee that, general speaking, is by starting journeys before most drivers have left home.

IV: I need to use my own cars more, and I'm due for some sort of big continental road trip, which I didn't manage this year. My new-to-me BMW E30 is in for fettling over the winter and will be used to kill those two birds (and hopefully many flies).

JD: I say this every year, but for 2026 I really mean it. After leaving it to languish under a cover for a decade, I'm finally going to set about resurrecting the Mk2 Volkswagen Golf GTI that's had my name on its V5 since 2003. However, expect me to say exactly the same thing this time next year...