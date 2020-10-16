BACK TO ALL NEWS
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan R: 316bhp SUV on sale from £45,915
New Land Rover Defender V8 gets 518bhp and bespoke styling

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan R: 316bhp SUV on sale from £45,915

Golf R-engined crossover arrives with overhauled suspension and torque-vectoring all-wheel drive system
News
4 mins read
25 February 2021

Volkswagen has opened order books for the Tiguan R, the latest and most powerful variant of its updated Tiguan SUV, with prices starting from £45,915.

The range-topping Tiguan R joins the larger Touareg R as part of the performance division’s rapidly expanding line-up. It uses the fourth-generation EA888 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine found in the Golf R, which produces 316bhp and takes it from 0-62mph in a claimed 4.9sec, then on to a top speed of 155mph. 

As usual, this four-cylinder unit is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, four-wheel drive and VW's Dynamic Chassis Control system.

The Tiguan R also benefits from a similar torque-vectoring function in its four-wheel drive system as the Arteon R. This can vary drive between the front and rear axles as well as the left and right rear wheels.

UK cars will ride on 21in alloy wheels and sit 10mm lower than any other Tiguan.

Prices for the regular version of the Ford Kuga rival start from £24,915. The entry-level car is equipped with a 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine producing 128bhp, a six-speed manual gearbox and a raft of standard equipment including 17in alloy wheels, LED headlights and a suite of driver assistance functions. The 1.5-litre engine is capable of between 37.2mpg and 44.8mpg, and emits 143-159g/km of CO2. 

Prices climb to £26,915 for Life trim, which is expected to be the best-selling variant and is available additionally with a 148bhp 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine and a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox. Life also brings larger 18in wheels, rear privacy glass, adaptive cruise control, front and rear parking sensors and road sign recognition. 

The updated Tiguan has two range-topping trims in its standard form: Elegance at £32,430 and R Line from £32,730, each of which is available with a choice of petrol and diesel engines and equipped with the automatic gearbox as standard.

Elegance cars are marked out by 19in alloy wheels, silver roof rails, chrome window trim and interior upgrades including ambient lighting, bespoke trim elements and the most advanced version of Volkswagen's Digital Cockpit infotainment system. Performance-inspired R Line cars take styling cues from the full-fat Tiguan R, arriving later this year, with lowered suspension, 20in Misano alloy wheels, a sports steering wheel and stainless steel pedals. 

The Tiguan is Europe’s favourite SUV, with more than six million examples having been sold since it came out in 2007. The second-generation model was launched in 2016, and this is the first major upgrade it has received.

The Tiguan has received only relatively minor external design changes, including LED lights front and rear as standard, with LED matrix interactive light modules optional.

A new front bumper features enlarged air intakes, while a more prominent grille aims to visually widen the Tiguan and links with a new chrome strip above the headlights.

The interior changes bring the Tiguan in line with Volkswagen’s newer models, with the latest version of the firm’s infotainment system and larger touchscreens available.

Wireless Apple CarPlay is also offered, alongside Volkswagen’s We Connect system, which includes live traffic data and numerous app-based functions. Options include natural speech control, while the 10.0in digital dial display has been updated.

There are also details such as two illuminated USB-C ports in the centre console, new multicoloured ambient lighting and, on the Tiguan R, exterior logo projection.

The Tiguan can be specified with a touch-sensitive control module for climate functions in place of the physical dials, including illuminated sliders for fan and temperature control.

A sports steering wheel can be chosen, as can a different wheel that has touch-sensitive controls and sliders in place of buttons. Meanwhile, the old Dynaudio stereo upgrade has been ditched in favour of a 480W, 10-speaker Harman Kardon system.

As well as the Tiguan R, Volkswagen will now offer a plug-in hybrid Tiguan for the first time. With a powertrain similar to that used in the Golf, Passat and Arteon PHEVs, it combines a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine with an electric motor for 242bhp. It can run on electricity alone at speeds of up to 81mph and promises a 31-mile electric-only WLTP range.

The eHybrid offers multiple driving modes, too, including one named GTE that maximises the output of both the engine and motor. Efficiency figures haven’t yet been published.

The diesel engines now come with a twin-dosing selective catalytic reduction system to further reduce NOx emissions.

READ MORE

Volkswagen Touareg R is 456bhp hot hybrid 

Volkswagen readies new Tiguan and Arteon GTE hybrids 

Volkswagen Arteon gets Shooting Brake and 316bhp R variants

Stiffmeister2 16 October 2020

R Line alloys

The alloys on the R Line variant are quoted at 21 inches and not 20.
jason_recliner 17 October 2020

Stiffmeister2 wrote:

Stiffmeister2 wrote:

The alloys on the R Line variant are quoted at 21 inches and not 20.

You are also ghey.

289 1 July 2020

Humph!....

..... I find this trend for multiple (fake) exhausts sooooo pretentious. Who are they fooling?

Four cylinder car single exhaust pipe, 6/8 cylinder car two exhausts....V12 upwards four exhausts ( but not a puny 2 lte 4 cylinder shopping car)

Stiffmeister2 16 October 2020

Exhaust

The tail pipes are actually part of a fully customised performance exhaust system on the R Line and the model below unlike the old ones.
jason_recliner 16 October 2020

Stiffmeister2 wrote:

Stiffmeister2 wrote:

The tail pipes are actually part of a fully customised performance exhaust system on the R Line and the model below unlike the old ones.

You are ghey.

Stiffmeister2 16 October 2020

Puny?

I would hardly call the R Line puny seen as its capable of nearly 600bhp with that power unit!!!
used_car_meme 1 July 2020

This car's like "I'm not a

This car's like "I'm not a regular mom I'm a cool mom!!!!"

