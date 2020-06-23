Volkswagen Arteon gets Shooting Brake and 316bhp R variants

Volkswagen has revealed the new Arteon Shooting Brake alongside the facelifted version of the executive fastback – with both models gaining new plug-in hybrid and range-topping 316bhp R variants.

The Arteon was launched in 2017 but has so far been offered in only a fastback bodystyle. The new Arteon Shooting Brake variant features a separate design from the B-pillars back, with an extended roofline, a tapered glasshouse, prominent haunches over the rear wheels and an angled tailgate.

Official figures show the Shooting Brake offers 565 litres of boot space (versus 563 litres in the fastback) and 1632 litres with the seats folded (1557 litres), but Volkswagen says that, because the space above the beltline isn't included in these measurements, the Shooting Brake's loadspace is actually significantly larger.

Both models will be launched early next year, with the R versions arriving as part of the continued range expansion of Volkswagen's R performance division. They will use the fourth evolution of the company's venerable EA288 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine, producing 316bhp and 310lb ft, a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and an updated version of the 4Motion four-wheel-drive system.

A new R Performance Torque Vectoring System is said to have been inspired by similar systems on racing cars. It can bias up to 100% of the motor's power output 'within miliseconds' to either axle or any of the four wheels, making the Arteon "perceptively more agile", according to Volkswagen. Torque distribution is determined by a combination of steering angle, accelerator input, lateral acceleration, yaw rate and speed.

The new Arteon eHybrid, available in both bodystyles, uses the plug-in hybrid powertrain from the Passat GTE: a 154bhp 1.4-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine a 113bhp electric motor. The two units have a combined output of 215bhp, which is sent to the front wheels through a six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. It offers an electric-only range of 33 miles and can operate in zero-emissions mode at speeds of up to 87mph.