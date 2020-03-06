2021 Volkswagen Arteon Shooting Brake spotted undisguised

Volkswagen will update its Arteon executive fastback later this year and add a new 'shooting brake' estate variant to the line-up.

Seen undisguised for the first time since Autocar first revealed it was being considered in 2017, the Arteon Shooting Brake retains the low front end and long wheelbase of its sibling, with visual differences limited to its longer roof and upright rear end.

While the Shooting Brake, like the fastback, will closely match the platform-sharing Passat Estate in length, width and wheelbase, it will occupy a different segment of the market, with evidently sleeker design cues and a more upmarket interior.

The prototype's window line has been disguised to resemble that of the Passat, although it appears to be more curved at the rear.

It's likely that the current Arteon's infotainment system and control panel – largely shared with other MQB platform-based cars – will make way for the all-new touchscreen system that made its debut in the new Golf.