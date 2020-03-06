2021 Volkswagen Arteon Shooting Brake spotted undisguised

Sleek Volvo V90 rival will be one of the final non-electrified new cars to leave Wolfsburg
Felix Page Autocar writer
6 March 2020

Volkswagen will update its Arteon executive fastback later this year and add a new 'shooting brake' estate variant to the line-up.

Seen undisguised for the first time since Autocar first revealed it was being considered in 2017, the Arteon Shooting Brake retains the low front end and long wheelbase of its sibling, with visual differences limited to its longer roof and upright rear end. 

While the Shooting Brake, like the fastback, will closely match the platform-sharing Passat Estate in length, width and wheelbase, it will occupy a different segment of the market, with evidently sleeker design cues and a more upmarket interior.

The prototype's window line has been disguised to resemble that of the Passat, although it appears to be more curved at the rear. 

It's likely that the current Arteon's infotainment system and control panel – largely shared with other MQB platform-based cars – will make way for the all-new touchscreen system that made its debut in the new Golf

The prototype's styling also suggests that the Arteon's facelift will bring only subtle design tweaks. The current car's distinctive crescent-shaped headlights remain, as do its smooth tailgate and clamshell bonnet, but there look to be reshaped brake lights and a reconfigured front splitter. 

Engines remain unconfirmed, but the Arteon Shooting Brake will likely be available with the 2.0-litre petrol and diesel options offered in the saloon, with an optional four-wheel drive system. A hot version from Volkswagen's R division will arrive later, powered by a 329bhp evolution of the familiar EA888 turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine. 

The Arteon Shooting Brake will be among the last non-electrified new cars launched by Volkswagen, as it shifts focus to expanding its ID electric vehicle family. Late last year, the firm unveiled the ID Space Vizzion as a preview of an electric replacement for the Passat Estate.  

