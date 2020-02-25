Volkswagen Arteon R: 2020 hot saloon will be joined by Shooting Brake

While plans develop for hot new versions of Volkswagen’s electric-powered ID models, the company’s R division is expanding into a new niche for its combustion-engined cars.

Having recently added the 296bhp T-Roc R to its ranks, Volkswagen’s performance division has now turned its attention to the Arteon line-up. A new 329bhp range-topping Arteon R saloon will arrive during the final quarter of 2020 as part of the range’s mid-life facelift, and it's already been spotted out testing with the usual R design cues such as quad tailpipes and blue brake callipers.

Following the hot version of the Arteon saloon, Volkswagen R plans to unleash a similarly powered version of the upcoming Arteon Shooting Brake in the first half of 2021.

The coupé-cum-estate, which will be launched in standard form first at the start of the year, has the distinction of being among the last all-new combustion-engined models developed by Volkswagen.