New Volkswagen Arteon Shooting Brake revealed in sketch

Volkswagen has revealed its new Arteon Shooting Brake in a sketch ahead of the production model’s full unveiling on 24 June.

It will be launched at the same time as an updated version of the model on which it is based, the Arteon fastback, also shown in the drawing. Volkswagen Group design boss Klaus Bischoff said: “With the Arteon Shooting Brake we have created a new balance between speed, power and space.”

The introduction of a shooting brake to the Arteon line-up is a bold move from Volkswagen, with many car makers considering whether even saloons are relevant in their line-ups, given the growth in popularity of SUVs. For example, the new Lexus IS saloon isn't destined for Europe or the UK.

As well as the new Arteon Shooting Brake and design tweaks for the Arteon fastback, Volkswagen says the line-up receives “comprehensive upgrades… with new high-tech drives and intelligent comfort and assistance systems".

The interior will have an entirely new cockpit, including the latest infotainment system promising the “best possible connectivity”.

Volkswagen says that all engines “feature high levels of efficiency as well as low emissions and powerful torque. This maximum efficiency is achieved by innovative, future-oriented engine and emissions technologies.”

The Arteon will likely be available with the 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol and diesel options offered in the saloon, but with added 48V mild-hybrid systems. A hot version from Volkswagen's R division will arrive later, powered by a 329bhp evolution of the familiar EA888 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine.

The new Arteon duo will also introduce more intelligent assist systems. Travel Assist is designed with long-distance journeys in mind and will “take over steering, acceleration and braking up to speeds of 130mph under the control of the driver”.

