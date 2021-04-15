2021 Seat Arona gets interior overhaul and new look

The Seat Arona has been updated after four years on sale with a new suite of connectivity features, revamped styling and an overhauled interior.

Revealed alongside its similarly updated and closely related Ibiza supermini sibling, the refreshed Arona is aimed at boosting safety and usability, while maintaining the model's popularity – since it launched, Seat has sold more than 350,000 units globally.

The headline change for 2021 is a new cabin design that brings the urban-focused compact SUV more closely into line with the new Leon hatchback.

Most obviously, the integrated touchscreen has been swapped for a free-standing item ranging from 8.25in to 9.2in wide. It gives access to a full suite of connectivity services including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, eCall emergency response and real-time traffic information.

Unlike the Leon, the Arona retains its physical climate controls, but high-spec FR Sport and Experience Lux models gain a new 10.25in digital display in place of the outgoing car's analogue set-up, and a multifunction nappa leather steering wheel is standard fitment across the range.

The interior redesign is accompanied by a tweaked front end aimed at giving "an even greater rugged and robust aesthetic". A new grille, silver front bumper and repositioned foglights set the updated car apart from the outgoing Arona, while all exterior lighting is now LED as standard. The rear end gains a new spoiler and diffuser, while the Arona nameplate is now spelled out in handwriting-style cursive, as with the Leon and Ateca.

Elsewhere, new 17in and 18in wheel designs are available, as are three new main body colours and three new roof colours.

New advanced driver aids added for 2021 include park assist, blindspot assist and 'travel assist', which uses adaptive cruise control in tandem with lane-keep assist to offer "semi-automatic" driving.

With the diesel option axed from the line-up last year, the Arona is now available with a choice of four turbocharged petrol engines – three three-cylinder 1.0-litre units and one four-cylinder 1.5-litre – ranging in output from 94bhp to 148bhp. The entry-level unit is paired to a five-speed manual gearbox, while a six-speed manual and seven-speed DSG automatic are offered higher up the range.