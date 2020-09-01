BACK TO ALL NEWS
Facelifted 2020 Seat Ateca: UK prices and specs announced

Popular family SUV receives makeover and gains rugged new Xperience model; is now priced from £23,760
1 September 2020

Seat has been given its ever-popular Ateca a redesign inside and out for 2020, and now the firm has begun taking orders for the updated SUV. 

Benefitting from a raft of new technology features, a renewed engine range and the addition of a rugged Xperience model, the new Ateca is priced from £23,670 in 1.0 TSI SE manual form.

But Seat is keen to point out that the most popular trim, SE Technology with the 1.5 TSI engine, is actually £205 cheaper than its pre-facelift equivalent. Despite this, it comes with more kit as standard, such as connected navigation and wireless smartphone charging.

The new Xperience trim, replacing Xcellence, kicks off from £27,750. Further trims include FR and FR Sport (from £29,385 and £29,845) with the range topped by the Xperience Lux model from £30,620.

Finally, the updated 296bhp Cupra Ateca starts at £29,050. 

The Ateca, which first launched in 2016, has become one of Seat's biggest-selling models, shifting more than 300,000 units since it was first introduced. The mid-life external tweaks for the SUV are subtle as a result, including new front and rear bumpers that have increased its total length by 18mm.

Further changes include a redesigned grille and reshaped LED headlights, while full LED tail-lights have also been introduced, along with dynamic indicators for top-level FR and Xperience trims. New tailpipes also feature, while the Ateca receives the handwriting-style name badge that Seat first used on the new Leon. 

Sportier FR models gain new trim for greater visual differentiation, while the new Xperience spec replaces the outgoing Xcellence model. Although not as extensively modified as the old Leon Xperience, the flagship Ateca does benefit from off-road styling additions including black plastic lower trim, an aluminium-finish valance and side mouldings and body coloured wheel-arch surrounds. Additional colours are also available across the range. 

Seat Ateca

Seat Ateca

Seat's first attempt at building an SUV is a cracker and knocked the Nissan Qashqai off its perch in the process, so we discover what makes the Ateca our class leader

Interior changes are focused on technology, with the Ateca featuring the firm’s latest 10.25in digital cockpit screen (standard on top models) alongside an upgraded infotainment system.

That features a new interface and a touchscreen of 8.25in or 9.25in, depending on the model, plus a new, more natural voice recognition system, an embedded eSIM card for connected services, wireless smartphone charging as standard across the range and four illuminated USB-C ports. A smartphone app also allows you to control and monitor various aspects of the car.

Further cabin upgrades include a claimed boost to fit and finish, with new door designs and panel stitching. A newly designed steering wheel is brought in, alongside matt plastic finishes and multicoloured ambient lighting.

There has been mild revisions to the Ateca’s engine range, including a revised 1.0 TSI three-cylinder petrol with a new combustion process and variable-geometry turbocharger to improve efficiency by a claimed 10%. The four-cylinder 1.5 TSI unit continues as before with cylinder deactivation and both manual and dual-clutch automatic (DSG) options, while a DSG and four-wheel drive-only 187bhp 2.0 TSI tops the range. 

The 1.6-litre diesel unit has been ditched, with the entry 113bhp version of the 2.0-litre diesel now claiming better performance and greater efficiency. A 148bhp version is also available, while all diesels now feature a twin-dosing selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system to cut NOx emissions significantly. No hybrid variants have been announced at launch, however. 

The Ateca’s safety assistance tally now includes pre-crash assistance and predictive active cruise control, which uses the sat-nav and front-mounted camera to amend the cruising speed depending on the road layout and hazards ahead.  Top models get new side and exit assist features, giving warnings and braking if an oncoming hazard is detected when reversing and spotting vehicles in adjacent lanes up to 70 metres behind. A trailer assistance function is also added. 

First examples of the new Ateca will arrive in the third quarter of 2020.  

Join the debate

Comments
11

Peter Cavellini

15 June 2020

 I:think it's losing it's indentity, looks more Audi round the back view,and the fronts a bit Mercedes, Hyundai, it's on sore on the Eye, it's just anonymous, no Spanish flair about it, and it'll not be cheap.

scotty5

15 June 2020
Peter Cavellini wrote:

 I:think it's losing it's indentity, looks more Audi round the back view,and the fronts a bit Mercedes, Hyundai, it's on sore on the Eye, it's just anonymous, no Spanish flair about it, and it'll not be cheap.

Negativity for negativities sake me thinks. I bought an Ateca in 2017 which I owned for almost 3yr. I only parted with it in Dec.

If I have any crtiicism it's that the upgrade looks near identical to the car I drove, both inside and out, so not sure what identity it's lost. Apart from the engines, the only other big difference is the introduction of the larger screen infotainment on higher grade models which can be no bad thing. SEAT stuck with the 8" unit in all but base Ateca. I also see the electric seats now have memory just like other VW Group models. For the life of me I cannot understand why SEAT chose not to use the memory function with their electric seats on the current model, cost cutting I suppose but it took away the advantage of having an electric seat in the first place. So that's another big plus.

So higher spec yet the price rises are expected to be only an few hundred pounds and Peter C says it will not be cheap !  Talk about being negative for the sake of it.  It'll still be cheaper than it's alternatives and that's all that matters.

catnip

15 June 2020
Peter Cavellini wrote:

 I:think it's losing it's indentity....

I don't think the Ateca ever really had much identity. When it was launched it owed far more to Skoda styling than anything, it featured none of the creases that characterised the Leon or Ibiza, for example. It was almost as if VW said to Seat "here, you haven't had anything new for a while, do something with this, but be quick".

Roadster

15 June 2020

The Ateca may be a big seller for Seat but that's probably not the case for the UK as I hardly see any. I see far more Leons and indeed almost every other mid-size SUV compared to the Ateca.

scotty5

15 June 2020
Roadster wrote:

The Ateca may be a big seller for Seat but that's probably not the case for the UK as I hardly see any. I see far more Leons and indeed almost every other mid-size SUV compared to the Ateca.

Ateca has been a massive seller for SEAT UK - they're everywhere. Strange because I'd have said it now outsells the LEON. 

AndyT

15 June 2020

They are absolutely everywhere in the York area. It's been a massive seller.

Marcus1701

15 June 2020

I bought the Ateca when it first came out and its a very good car. I have the Seat Xcellence TDI  150bhp 4 Drive and its a manual. Its a great drive and very economical. Newer versions are not as well equipped and if you want 4WD you have to have the DSG gearbox. The DSG increases the emissions and reduce MPG (which doesnt matter in lockdown). I like the Ateca new nose and back, the bigger touchscreen is nice.  But these are small changes in comparision. I expect the price to increase, especially with Brexit going and 10 % tarriffs on new cars. 

MrJ

15 June 2020

Clone styling, like a remake of old British Leyland badge-engineering.

Probably good to own, though its sheer anonymity is hard to approve.

superstevie

15 June 2020

I like it, it is a decent update with the new nose of the their larger SUV. Still isn't distnctive enogh for a SEAT for me. SEAT was supposed to be the sporty one, with some flair. This doesn't have any

jag150

15 June 2020
Bring back the Alhambra. Ever tried getting in the rear most seats of a 7 seat SUV, tis a nightmare.

