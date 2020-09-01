Facelifted 2020 Seat Ateca: UK prices and specs announced

Seat has been given its ever-popular Ateca a redesign inside and out for 2020, and now the firm has begun taking orders for the updated SUV.
Benefitting from a raft of new technology features, a renewed engine range and the addition of a rugged Xperience model, the new Ateca is priced from £23,670 in 1.0 TSI SE manual form.
But Seat is keen to point out that the most popular trim, SE Technology with the 1.5 TSI engine, is actually £205 cheaper than its pre-facelift equivalent. Despite this, it comes with more kit as standard, such as connected navigation and wireless smartphone charging.
The new Xperience trim, replacing Xcellence, kicks off from £27,750. Further trims include FR and FR Sport (from £29,385 and £29,845) with the range topped by the Xperience Lux model from £30,620.
Finally, the updated 296bhp Cupra Ateca starts at £29,050.
The Ateca, which first launched in 2016, has become one of Seat's biggest-selling models, shifting more than 300,000 units since it was first introduced. The mid-life external tweaks for the SUV are subtle as a result, including new front and rear bumpers that have increased its total length by 18mm.
Further changes include a redesigned grille and reshaped LED headlights, while full LED tail-lights have also been introduced, along with dynamic indicators for top-level FR and Xperience trims. New tailpipes also feature, while the Ateca receives the handwriting-style name badge that Seat first used on the new Leon.
Sportier FR models gain new trim for greater visual differentiation, while the new Xperience spec replaces the outgoing Xcellence model. Although not as extensively modified as the old Leon Xperience, the flagship Ateca does benefit from off-road styling additions including black plastic lower trim, an aluminium-finish valance and side mouldings and body coloured wheel-arch surrounds. Additional colours are also available across the range.
Join the debate
Peter Cavellini
Shiny happy people?
I:think it's losing it's indentity, looks more Audi round the back view,and the fronts a bit Mercedes, Hyundai, it's on sore on the Eye, it's just anonymous, no Spanish flair about it, and it'll not be cheap.
scotty5
Monday morning blues me thinks
Negativity for negativities sake me thinks. I bought an Ateca in 2017 which I owned for almost 3yr. I only parted with it in Dec.
If I have any crtiicism it's that the upgrade looks near identical to the car I drove, both inside and out, so not sure what identity it's lost. Apart from the engines, the only other big difference is the introduction of the larger screen infotainment on higher grade models which can be no bad thing. SEAT stuck with the 8" unit in all but base Ateca. I also see the electric seats now have memory just like other VW Group models. For the life of me I cannot understand why SEAT chose not to use the memory function with their electric seats on the current model, cost cutting I suppose but it took away the advantage of having an electric seat in the first place. So that's another big plus.
So higher spec yet the price rises are expected to be only an few hundred pounds and Peter C says it will not be cheap ! Talk about being negative for the sake of it. It'll still be cheaper than it's alternatives and that's all that matters.
catnip
Peter Cavellini wrote:
I don't think the Ateca ever really had much identity. When it was launched it owed far more to Skoda styling than anything, it featured none of the creases that characterised the Leon or Ibiza, for example. It was almost as if VW said to Seat "here, you haven't had anything new for a while, do something with this, but be quick".
Roadster
Does this sell well in the UK?
The Ateca may be a big seller for Seat but that's probably not the case for the UK as I hardly see any. I see far more Leons and indeed almost every other mid-size SUV compared to the Ateca.
scotty5
Roadster wrote:
Ateca has been a massive seller for SEAT UK - they're everywhere. Strange because I'd have said it now outsells the LEON.
AndyT
They are absolutely
They are absolutely everywhere in the York area. It's been a massive seller.
Marcus1701
Ateca
I bought the Ateca when it first came out and its a very good car. I have the Seat Xcellence TDI 150bhp 4 Drive and its a manual. Its a great drive and very economical. Newer versions are not as well equipped and if you want 4WD you have to have the DSG gearbox. The DSG increases the emissions and reduce MPG (which doesnt matter in lockdown). I like the Ateca new nose and back, the bigger touchscreen is nice. But these are small changes in comparision. I expect the price to increase, especially with Brexit going and 10 % tarriffs on new cars.
MrJ
Clone styling, like a remake
Clone styling, like a remake of old British Leyland badge-engineering.
Probably good to own, though its sheer anonymity is hard to approve.
superstevie
I like it, it is a decent
I like it, it is a decent update with the new nose of the their larger SUV. Still isn't distnctive enogh for a SEAT for me. SEAT was supposed to be the sporty one, with some flair. This doesn't have any
jag150
Bring back the Alhambra. Ever
