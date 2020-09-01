Facelifted 2020 Seat Ateca: UK prices and specs announced

Seat has been given its ever-popular Ateca a redesign inside and out for 2020, and now the firm has begun taking orders for the updated SUV.

Benefitting from a raft of new technology features, a renewed engine range and the addition of a rugged Xperience model, the new Ateca is priced from £23,670 in 1.0 TSI SE manual form.

But Seat is keen to point out that the most popular trim, SE Technology with the 1.5 TSI engine, is actually £205 cheaper than its pre-facelift equivalent. Despite this, it comes with more kit as standard, such as connected navigation and wireless smartphone charging.

The new Xperience trim, replacing Xcellence, kicks off from £27,750. Further trims include FR and FR Sport (from £29,385 and £29,845) with the range topped by the Xperience Lux model from £30,620.

Finally, the updated 296bhp Cupra Ateca starts at £29,050.

The Ateca, which first launched in 2016, has become one of Seat's biggest-selling models, shifting more than 300,000 units since it was first introduced. The mid-life external tweaks for the SUV are subtle as a result, including new front and rear bumpers that have increased its total length by 18mm.

Further changes include a redesigned grille and reshaped LED headlights, while full LED tail-lights have also been introduced, along with dynamic indicators for top-level FR and Xperience trims. New tailpipes also feature, while the Ateca receives the handwriting-style name badge that Seat first used on the new Leon.

Sportier FR models gain new trim for greater visual differentiation, while the new Xperience spec replaces the outgoing Xcellence model. Although not as extensively modified as the old Leon Xperience, the flagship Ateca does benefit from off-road styling additions including black plastic lower trim, an aluminium-finish valance and side mouldings and body coloured wheel-arch surrounds. Additional colours are also available across the range.