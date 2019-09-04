2021 Mercedes-Benz EQS confirmed for Frankfurt reveal

The announcement follows Porsche's unveiling earlier today of the new Taycan, which will compete with the EQS in the flourishing electric premium saloon segment. Accompanying preview images give little away, but the silhouette sketch shows off a low, swooping roofline, while a slim headlight design is visible on the covered-up show car.
The latest addition to Mercedes' forthcoming EQ electric vehicle line-up will join the EQC mid-sized SUV and EQA family hatchback in showrooms in 2021. According to officials, the EQS name implies a level of luxury, comfort and features consummate to the company’s traditional S-Class.
Mercedes’ first proper electric car hits a competitive mark dynamically and might exceed rivals for comfort and refinement. Big appeal for the eco-conscious and tech-savvy; maybe a touch less for the interested driver
New Touring version of Jaguar Project 8 ditches the big wing in search of a...
Whereas the EQC is based on existing underpinnings from the GLC and the EQA is set to use a modified A-Class platform, the range-topping EQS will be the first EQ model to benefit from Mercedes' dedicated Modular Electric Architecture (MEA).
Among the key engineering solutions included in the aluminium-intensive MEA platform is a flat floor structure.
Recently spotted EQS prototypes confirm the production shape of the future flagship. It's described as being roughly the size of the current CLS.
In terms of proportions, it has a much shorter bonnet and a more heavily raked windscreen than the S-Class. In combination with the flat floor structure and a near-three-metre-long wheelbase as well as less intrusion from the gearbox and transmission tunnel than in conventionally powered models, this is expected to provide the EQS with greater interior space than Mercedes' current range-topper.
The heavily curved roofline and relatively shallow glasshouse is similar to that seen on the CLS, while the fastback-style rear contains a liftback-style bootlid similar to that of the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door Coupé.
The EQS is expected to be powered by two electric motors – one on the front axle and the other at the rear – providing permanent four-wheel drive. In the EQC, this set-up will deliver more than 400bhp and some 516lb ft. A lithium ion battery with a capacity of around 90kWh is planned to provide a range of between 400 and 500km (248-311 miles).
Mercedes has confirmed the EQS will be produced at its main Sindelfingen factory on the outskirts of Stuttgart. It's the third plant in Germany earmarked to produce an EQ model, with the EQC set to be built in Bremen and the EQA at Mercedes' compact car plant in Rastatt.
An additional EQ model, likely a GLB-based EQB SUV positioned below the EQC, will be produced at the Smart factory in Hambach, France.
Soufriere
Where are the mainstream EVs?
Still don't see an EV alternative to the vast majority of our driving needs.
Are manufacturers piloting the tech at the high end because the cureebt tech is too pricey and doesn't yet scale at the lower price mass market levels?
Still can't see my next few cars being an EV. I'm at the BMW 4 series end of the market, so not in the market to buy a £60k plus car.
Peter Cavellini
Eh?
Can we have that in English please......?
Peter Cavellini.
Soufriere
Peter Cavellini wrote:
Yes sorry about that... very annoying that you can't edit posts... Meant to say where are the mainstream EVs, doesn't seem to be much between low end EV hatches and the super high end Taycans, Teslas and now another high end Merc EV.
xxxx
£60k?
A Model 3 is £36k!
Mainstream there's the LEAF, ZOE, new Mini, Kona* and soon the ID3 all under £30k, still alot I know but a Focus 2.0 Diesel Auto spec'd to compare against the LEAF is around £27k.
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
WallMeerkat
xxxx wrote:
Ioniq EV too
Peter Cavellini
New pics.
At least the seem to have put a better rear end on it, always thought it was a bad design.
Peter Cavellini.
