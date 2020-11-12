2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class: prototypes drop more disguise

Mercedes-Benz is gearing up for an imminent unveiling of the new generation C-Class, with the latest spyshots giving us the closest look yet at the compact executive.

Prototypes caught during winter testing rounds have lost their side disguise panels, with only a thin strip of camouflage wrapping covering areas of the front and rear-end.

It's clear that the BMW 3 Series rival takes an evolutionary external approach, as is typical with Mercedes' more traditional, long-standing models. However, we know the interior will be substantially overhauled over the old car, with the latest MBUX infotainment system and thorough redesign.

We've also seen the next C-Class estate, shown earlier this year on a Youtube community post in a disassembled state at the factory. Even so, we can make out familiar proportions and a new tail-lamp design, while a small glimpse of the dash appears to show influence from the recently launched 2020 S-Class.

The C-Class has been redesigned from the ground up, with highly efficient new hybrid drivetrains and advanced autonomous driving technology set to be some of its key draws.

Having experienced a sharp drop in C-Class sales in recent years because of the universal gravitation of buyers towards SUVs, the German maker is providing the fifth-generation model with many of the developments exhibited by the new S-Class. The new C-Class, codenamed W206, will challenge the Audi A4 and BMW 3 Series when it arrives in UK showrooms in the middle of 2021.

As evidenced by the latest prototypes, the design of the new C-Class is a clear evolution of the styling seen on today’s model. Although its exterior features a new-look front end with more angular headlights, the new car’s proportions, dimensions and overall silhouette remain very close to those of the model it replaces.