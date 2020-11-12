2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class: prototypes drop more disguise

Mercedes-Benz is gearing up for an imminent unveiling of the new generation C-Class, with the latest spyshots giving us the closest look yet at the compact executive.
Prototypes caught during winter testing rounds have lost their side disguise panels, with only a thin strip of camouflage wrapping covering areas of the front and rear-end.
It's clear that the BMW 3 Series rival takes an evolutionary external approach, as is typical with Mercedes' more traditional, long-standing models. However, we know the interior will be substantially overhauled over the old car, with the latest MBUX infotainment system and thorough redesign.
We've also seen the next C-Class estate, shown earlier this year on a Youtube community post in a disassembled state at the factory. Even so, we can make out familiar proportions and a new tail-lamp design, while a small glimpse of the dash appears to show influence from the recently launched 2020 S-Class.
The C-Class has been redesigned from the ground up, with highly efficient new hybrid drivetrains and advanced autonomous driving technology set to be some of its key draws.
Having experienced a sharp drop in C-Class sales in recent years because of the universal gravitation of buyers towards SUVs, the German maker is providing the fifth-generation model with many of the developments exhibited by the new S-Class. The new C-Class, codenamed W206, will challenge the Audi A4 and BMW 3 Series when it arrives in UK showrooms in the middle of 2021.
As evidenced by the latest prototypes, the design of the new C-Class is a clear evolution of the styling seen on today’s model. Although its exterior features a new-look front end with more angular headlights, the new car’s proportions, dimensions and overall silhouette remain very close to those of the model it replaces.
Join the debate
Add your comment
I can't believe we are
I can't believe we are already on a new one. The current model is only 6 years old
Not the big A Class I suspected it would be
I have to say that I was expecting the next C Class to simply be a scaled up A Class saloon/small S Class, featuring the same bodyside detailing as those 2 cars and essentialy continuing on from the one styling fits all sizes theme of the previous S Class/current C and E Classes. These photos show that this isn't the case, hopefully providing a bit more differentation between Merc's core saloon line up.
I'll believe Autocar that
I'll believe Autocar that this is a new model. Not surprising these days when 'spot the difference' or 'don't upset the conservatives' school of design is the norm. Yes the heavy creases down the side have gone, and the rear window has become more compressed - the top of the rear window is not much higher than half way up the C pillar. But there is nothing new in terms of overall concept. Let's see whether the complete removal of the disguise reveals something more appealing. I doubt it.