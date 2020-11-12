BACK TO ALL NEWS
Uber sells self-driving arm to American firm

2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class: prototypes drop more disguise

Thinly camouflaged test mules for Audi A4 rival emerge ahead of expected unveiling in the first quarter of 2021
News
4 mins read
12 November 2020

Mercedes-Benz is gearing up for an imminent unveiling of the new generation C-Class, with the latest spyshots giving us the closest look yet at the compact executive. 

Prototypes caught during winter testing rounds have lost their side disguise panels, with only a thin strip of camouflage wrapping covering areas of the front and rear-end. 

It's clear that the BMW 3 Series rival takes an evolutionary external approach, as is typical with Mercedes' more traditional, long-standing models. However, we know the interior will be substantially overhauled over the old car, with the latest MBUX infotainment system and thorough redesign.

We've also seen the next C-Class estate, shown earlier this year on a Youtube community post in a disassembled state at the factory. Even so, we can make out familiar proportions and a new tail-lamp design, while a small glimpse of the dash appears to show influence from the recently launched 2020 S-Class.

The C-Class has been redesigned from the ground up, with highly efficient new hybrid drivetrains and advanced autonomous driving technology set to be some of its key draws. 

Having experienced a sharp drop in C-Class sales in recent years because of the universal gravitation of buyers towards SUVs, the German maker is providing the fifth-generation model with many of the developments exhibited by the new S-Class. The new C-Class, codenamed W206, will challenge the Audi A4 and BMW 3 Series when it arrives in UK showrooms in the middle of 2021. 

As evidenced by the latest prototypes, the design of the new C-Class is a clear evolution of the styling seen on today’s model. Although its exterior features a new-look front end with more angular headlights, the new car’s proportions, dimensions and overall silhouette remain very close to those of the model it replaces. 

The starting point for the new C-Class is Mercedes’ MRA (Modular Rear Architecture) platform. It offers a number of advances over the earlier version of the steel and aluminium structure. These include, according to insiders, more advanced electrical architecture that supports a 48V system, which is key to providing the 2021 model with a new range of plug-in hybrid drivetrains. 

The AMG performance variants will make a return, but as revealed by Autocar, the top-rung C63 will swap its V8 engine for a new hybridised 2.0-litre four-cylinder unit with more than 500bhp. 

The MRA structure uses a double-wishbone front and multi-link rear suspension, with adaptive damping likely to be offered as standard across the range in most markets, including the UK. The new C-Class will continue to provide the option of rear air springs on selected models. 

As well as being used by the C-Class saloon, estate, coupé and cabriolet, the new platform will underpin successor models to the GLC and GLC Coupé, with a choice of both rear-wheel drive and optional four-wheel drive.

New all-terrain model

As an addition to the existing line-up, Mercedes has given the green light to a new Audi A4 Allroad rival in the C-Class All Terrain model. Based on the standard estate, it will receive more rugged styling, with unique bumpers and wheel-arch cladding, increased ride height and beefed-up underbody protection measures already brought to the larger E-Class All Terrain

The engine line-up for the fifth-generation C-Class will consist primarily of four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines featuring a choice of EQ Boost mild-hybrid and EQ Power plug-in hybrid functions in combination with either a starter/generator or gearbox-mounted electric motor. 

New electric motor and battery technology should increase the efficiency of future hybrid drivetrains, although the plug-in C-Class is likely to continue to offer the 31-mile range of the current C300de at the start of sales. 

In a bid to make the new C-Class the most advanced car in its class, Mercedes will bring in the very latest autonomous driving features to set what one source involved in its development has described to Autocar as “new standards in human-machine interface in the automotive field”. 

Leading the push is a new Drive Pilot function with level three functionality. As pioneered by the seventh-generation S-Class, it will allow hands-off driving at speeds of up to 80mph for extended distances. 

This brings a whole new range of sensor functions, including long-range lidar, multi-mode radar, the latest ultra-sonic sensors and a new stereo camera from Korean supplier LG. 

It also provides the basis for a new level four automated valet parking function developed by Mercedes in partnership with Bosch. It allows the new C-Class to negotiate parking garages and manoeuvre into free parking spaces – all via a smartphone app interface. 

Advanced adaptive cruise control will allow the C-Class to follow the car ahead at speeds of up to 130mph, slowing down automatically when speed limits change. It will also support the usual active lane change, lane keeping, emergency stop and brake assist with cross-traffic functions. 

To make the most of these functions, the C-Class’s new interior will be inspired by the earlier Concept EQ. It will feature large digital displays incorporating both the instruments and infotainment functions as well as new touch-based controls in a less bulky dashboard. This will also provide a greater feeling of interior space, it is claimed. 

READ MORE

Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2020 review

Next Mercedes-AMG C63 to swap V8 for hybrid four-pot​

Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300e 2020 UK review​

TStag 3 November 2020

I can't believe we are

I can't believe we are already on a new one. The current model is only 6 years old

Lanehogger 3 November 2020

Not the big A Class I suspected it would be

I have to say that I was expecting the next C Class to simply be a scaled up A Class saloon/small S Class, featuring the same bodyside detailing as those 2 cars and essentialy continuing on from the one styling fits all sizes theme of the previous S Class/current C and E Classes. These photos show that this isn't the case, hopefully providing a bit more differentation between Merc's core saloon line up.

abkq 3 November 2020

I'll believe Autocar that

I'll believe Autocar that this is a new model. Not surprising these days when 'spot the difference' or 'don't upset the conservatives' school of design is the norm. Yes the heavy creases down the side have gone, and the rear window has become more compressed - the top of the rear window is not much higher than half way up the C pillar. But there is nothing new in terms of overall concept. Let's see whether the complete removal of the disguise reveals something more appealing. I doubt it.

