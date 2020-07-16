2021 BMW 2 Series Coupe: new images show off styling

BMW will next year reintroduce its smallest two-door model, the 2 Series Coupé, and new spy shot images give us our best look yet at its production styling.
Due to be produced at the firm’s San Luis Potosí plant in Mexico, the 2 Series Coupé is known internally under the codename G42 and is scheduled for an unveiling during 2021.
Significantly, the new coupé shares very little of its architecture with the 2 Series Gran Coupé as it will be rear-wheel drive. Shunning BMW’s front-driven FAAR platform, it will instead utilise an evolution of its versatile CLAR platform. As well as underpinning BMW’s largest saloons and SUVs, the architecture is also found underneath the current Z4 and its Toyota Supra sibling.
That allows for the G42 2 Series to use a similar mechanical layout to today’s model, with a longitudinal engine mounting instead of the transverse layout found in the four-door 2 Series.
Heavy camouflage means it’s difficult to draw many conclusions from these new images beyond the overall profile being that of a classic two-door, four-seat coupé. Visible links to the shape of the latest 4 Series are apparent, in particular the long bonnet and wide rear stance, although at the front BMW appears to have grafted the face from the 2 Series Gran Coupé onto it.
Details of what will power the new 2 Series variant at launch have yet to be confirmed, although expect to see three- and four-cylinder petrols, and possibly the return of a diesel, for the mainstream models. The main reason the new 2 Series Coupé is RWD, however, is that it allows BMW to reheat the much-loved recipe of the current M2.
Unlike the four-cylinder M135i and M235i Gran Coupé, Autocar understands that the full-fat M2, expected in 2022, will keep a six-cylinder powertrain. Specifically, it will use a detuned version of the S58 3.0-litre unit found in the BMW X3 M and X4 M, and soon to be offered in the latest M3 and M4.
martin_66
Step backwards
This will be a big step backwards compared to the current car. The top of the range model (not counting the M2) will have a four cylinder engine instead of a six. It won't sound as good and won't be as quick. It will also have the new dashboard which is horrible to look at.
Don't believe me? Check comparison videos on Youtube of the M140i and its replacement the M135i. Guaranteed that they will do the same thing with the 2 series.
if you want a decent 2 series coupe, get the M240i while it is still on sale.
racey1979
Disagree, the new 2 will be
Disagree, the new 2 will be based on the CLAR platform. Rumours and indications are that it will not go the way of the 1 series and will retain the B58 powered M240i as the top model (other than the M2 of course). I own the current M240i and it's mostly been a great car. I have had to spend a bit of cash to rid of a few niggles... susension upgrade and LSD mainly. I am looking forward to it, I just hope they don't ruin the looks.
Just Saying
Hi Martin
I'd be hard pushed to choose a 2 or 3 year old M240i over a 4 or 5 year old 435D for roughly the same dosh. The interior is heaps better.
The new 2 series must have a better interior for my money.
scrap
If it's based on the CLAR
If it's based on the CLAR structure then it is likely the 240i will retain the six cylinder engine. Unfortunately it's also likely to be absolutely hideous to look at.
racey1979
I would agree. I own one and
I would agree. I own one and whilst I find the seats comforatble, it's hardly the highest quality leather and they do look a bit standard. I wouldn't say it was too bad though, I've seen a lot wors....but it's definitley time for a major update.
