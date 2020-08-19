2020 Skoda Enyaq: More exterior sketches revealed

Skoda has previewed the exterior of its upcoming Enyaq iV SUV in a series of new design sketches, ahead of its unveiling on 1 September.

The latest hint at details on the front and rear of Skoda’s first electric model built on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform, although the classic concept-style of the sketches make it difficult to draw conclusions on what the production model will look like.

Skoda’s lighting design boss Petr Nevřela claims the headlights take after the flatter, “more dynamic” units of the Scala and Kamiq. More crystalline elements are said to have been incorporated into the front and back lights, too. Nevřela says the additions “enhance the innovative character of the new Enyaq iV”.

More broadly, Skoda says the exterior of the car possesses "emotive lines and balanced, dynamic proportions".

The Czech brand's exterior design boss, Karl Neuhold, claims the Enyaq iV features proportions that "differ from those of our previous SUV models". The car's shorter front end and longer roofline "creates a very dynamic look and transforms it into a proverbial 'space shuttle'".

Neuhold claims the MEB platform and the lack of a combustion engine allows for short front and rear overhangs. The body is "more elongated and extremely aerodynamic", with drag coefficient rating of just 0.27.

The new SUV, which uses the same underpinnings as the new Volkswagen ID 3 hatchback, is said to have an interior that "reflects modern living environments". Designers have exploited the MEB platform's lack of transmission tunnel and long wheelbase to create a cabin that's "visually even airier and to create a feeling of even more space," Skoda claims.

New features making their debut on the Enyaq - and which can be expected to appear on future Skoda EVs - include a storage cubby underneath the centre console and a multi-level dashboard. Skoda has also revealed that the SUV will have 585 litres of boot space, a 13.0in central touchscreen and a head-up display with augmented reality. It also claims that rear passengers will benefit from "exceptionally generous" leg room.