2020 Skoda Enyaq: exterior previewed in official images

Skoda has previewed the exterior of the new Enyaq iV, its first electric model built on the Volkswagen Group's MEB platform, ahead of its unveiling on 1 September.

The classic concept-style exaggerated design sketches make it difficult to draw conclusions on what the production model will look like. Skoda claims it will feature "emotive lines and balanced, dynamic proportions", however.

The Czech brand's exterior design boss, Karl Neuhold, claims the Enyaq iV features proportions that "differ from those of our previous SUV models". The car's shorter front end and longer roofline "creates a very dynamic look and transforms it into a proverbial 'space shuttle'".

Neuhold claims the MEB platform and the lack of a combustion engine allows for short front and rear overhangs. The body is "more elongated and extremely aerodynamic", with drag coefficient rating of just 0.27.

The new SUV, which uses the same underpinnings as the new Volkswagen ID 3 hatchback, is said to have an interior that "reflects modern living environments". Designers have exploited the MEB platform's lack of transmission tunnel and long wheelbase to create a cabin that's "visually even airier and to create a feeling of even more space," Skoda claims.

New features making their debut on the Enyaq - and which can be expected to appear on future Skoda EVs - include a storage cubby underneath the centre console and a multi-level dashboard. Skoda has also revealed that the SUV will have 585 litres of boot space, a 13.0in central touchscreen and a head-up display with augmented reality. It also claims that rear passengers will benefit from "exceptionally generous" leg room.

Skoda also says it has done away with the conventional trim level structure of its current line-up in favour of a range of new 'design selections', which each use sustainably produced and recycled materials. They will be clearly split into separate 'themes', with a range of option packages available additionally.