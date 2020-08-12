BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: 2020 Skoda Enyaq: exterior previewed in official images
UP NEXT
2020 Kia Sorento goes on sale priced from £38,845

2020 Skoda Enyaq: exterior previewed in official images

Czech firm's first production model on new MEB platform will offer up to 310 miles of range and promises Kodiaq-like space
James Attwood, digital editor
News
3 mins read
12 August 2020

Skoda has previewed the exterior of the new Enyaq iV, its first electric model built on the Volkswagen Group's MEB platform, ahead of its unveiling on 1 September.

The classic concept-style exaggerated design sketches make it difficult to draw conclusions on what the production model will look like. Skoda claims it will feature "emotive lines and balanced, dynamic proportions", however. 

The Czech brand's exterior design boss, Karl Neuhold, claims the Enyaq iV features proportions that "differ from those of our previous SUV models". The car's shorter front end and longer roofline "creates a very dynamic look and transforms it into a proverbial 'space shuttle'".

Neuhold claims the MEB platform and the lack of a combustion engine allows for short front and rear overhangs. The body is "more elongated and extremely aerodynamic", with drag coefficient rating of just 0.27. 

The new SUV, which uses the same underpinnings as the new Volkswagen ID 3 hatchback, is said to have an interior that "reflects modern living environments". Designers have exploited the MEB platform's lack of transmission tunnel and long wheelbase to create a cabin that's "visually even airier and to create a feeling of even more space," Skoda claims. 

New features making their debut on the Enyaq - and which can be expected to appear on future Skoda EVs - include a storage cubby underneath the centre console and a multi-level dashboard. Skoda has also revealed that the SUV will have 585 litres of boot space, a 13.0in central touchscreen and a head-up display with augmented reality. It also claims that rear passengers will benefit from "exceptionally generous" leg room. 

Skoda also says it has done away with the conventional trim level structure of its current line-up in favour of a range of new 'design selections', which each use sustainably produced and recycled materials. They will be clearly split into separate 'themes', with a range of option packages available additionally. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

Read our review

Car review
Skoda Kodiaq

Skoda Kodiaq

Skoda jumps into the SUV market with both feet — and seven seats, but can the Kodiaq win the people's hearts in an already congested SUV market?

Read our review
Back to top

The Enyaq, which Autocar has already driven in prototype form, is due on sale in 2021 and will be a key part of Skoda's plan to launch 10 electrified models under the iV sub-brand by the end of 2022.

Skoda has confirmed that, similar to other MEB-based machines, the Enyaq will be offered with a choice of rear and four-wheel drive, three battery sizes and five power outputs. The largest battery will be a 125kW unit giving an official range of 310 miles.

The Czech firm said the model "combines brand-typical virtues such as a generous amount of space, emotive design and well-balanced proportions with a sustainable yet fun driving experience." It added that the machine offers similar interior space to the Kodiaq SUV, while being shorter than the Octavia hatchback.

The Enyaq nameplate is derived from the Irish name Enya, meaning 'source of life', with the 'q' at the end matching Skoda's existing combustion-engined SUVs, the Kamiq, Karoq and Kodiaq. 

The model is based on the Skoda Vision iV concept, which was revealed in 2019.

READ MORE

Autocar first drive: Skoda Enyaq electric SUV

New Skoda MEB electric SUV to be called Enyaq

Volkswagen ID 3: UK orders open for electric hatch

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
6

Peter Cavellini

22 July 2020

 So, will there version be cheaper than VW's Car?

Andrew1

29 July 2020
Great drawing. Of course, the real thing will look like every other Skoda: functional, spacious, austere, boring.

martin_66

29 July 2020
Andrew1 wrote:

Great drawing. Of course, the real thing will look like every other Skoda: functional, spacious, austere, boring.

That interior looks almost identical to the new Octavia's.  Which is a shame, because it is horrible.  I have a 5 year old Octavia which I love.  The interior is well laid out and simple to use. This new design direction merely gives me an incentive to keep my car on the road for a few more years, rather than buying a new one.  Oh well.....

gavsmit

29 July 2020

....but we all know it will cost a ridiculous amount of money so I'm not. The headline grabbing 310 mile range model will cost well over £40,000 no doubt.

I'd pay that to extend my house but not to buy a family car - not even on finance.

Old baldy

29 July 2020

This will compete with ID4 not ID3as it is larger and will be more expensive because of larger capacity batteries.

MrJ

12 August 2020

Skodas become less individual, yet a little uglier with each succeeding generation.

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week