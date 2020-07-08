2020 BMW M3 to share radical front end with new M4

The next-generation BMW M3 – due for launch in September – has been snapped with minimal disguise, confirming at last that it will wear the same vertically oriented front grille as its M4 sibling.
The performance saloon has been spotted many times before - and we've driven it in prototype form - but it has always shielded its nose from view. Speaking at the unveiling of the standard 4 Series, BMW design chief Domagoj Dukec said the "polarising" design will become a "brand shaper" but implied it would not make its way to the M3. He said: "The 3 Series has a very horizontal one because it’s a more rational, serious car. A coupé like the 4 Series should express the exotic part of BMW.”
First drive: 2020 BMW M3 prototype
Now, though, it appears the brand will strengthen the link between the two mechanically identical performance cars with shared design elements. Apart from the front end, the M3 looks to retain the overall profile of the standard 3 Series, while gaining performance-oriented styling tweaks such as widened wheel arches, a subtle rear spoiler and four large exhaust pipes. A leaked image of the rear end previously revealed that it would also feature black plastic trim elements and a downforce-enhancing rear diffuser.
The hotly anticipated performance saloon will use an extensively updated version of BMW’s twin-scroll turbocharged 3.0-litre straight-six engine, producing 473bhp and 443lb ft.
The use of a four-wheel drive system similar to that of the M5 and any form of electrification are believed to have been vetoed because they would add too much weight, complexity and cost. However, persistent reports suggest that the 2020 M3 could be the final M model to be launched without some form of electrification; something made necessary by the increasing priority of meeting fleet-average CO2 targets.
There are no confirmed details about the new M3’s performance, but the lighter, more powerful car will eclipse the current M3 CS’s 0-62mph time of 3.9sec. It will be sold with a choice of a six-speed manual gearbox or an optional eight-speed automatic, but the auto will enable better performance figures thanks to a built-in electronic launch control system.
Join the debate
Symanski
Reliable?
That's the question that M3 owners (and M4) that were previously burnt by BMW will be asking.
From BimmerBoost:
BMW ignores the F80 M3 & F82 M4 S55 engine crank hub issue and is it the worst BMW M3 production engine defect of all time?
Owners change bearings as preventative maintenance but if you are out of the warranty period it almost feels like a ticking time bomb. BMW does not care and just wants cars out of the warranty period as quickly as possible so they can wash their hands of any issue.
BMW has its flaws and its marketed image versus the reality (and reliability) of its products are vastly different things. They will chase profit over proper design.
Richard H
Forget BMW, Go for an Alfa Gilua Quadrifolio
All the German manufacturers seem to have proritised Soft palstics, conectivity and "infotainnment" over actual substance to keep the price down.
Alfa are far more reliable than their reputation suggests and its a better drivers car, with harder plastics, so if I was able to by a "super Saloon", I'd go for the Alfa
Craig1988
Richard H wrote:
This quote! I couldnt agree more! and the iphone generation are just lapping it up
xxxx
As reliable..
.... as your anti-BMW post following a BMW M series article
Symanski
Truth.
Do you seek the truth? If so, then do your own searches. Do your own research. Go and find out for yourself.
Luap
Symanski wrote:
I hate to rain on your little anti BMW parade, but faults are not exclusive to BMW. They can and do happen to every brand.
Grow up and give it a rest already.
Gojohnygo
As reliable
My 140i has covered 27000 miles and unfortunatly I have had to put 1/2 cup of water into the cooling system, when I bought my 1300 Meastro I had to put a bucket full in every day.Get Real.
Symanski
B58 engine prematurely worn out. Needs replacing...
You have B58 engine. Quickest of searches and here's what you find:
The upper crankshaft guide bearing may wear out prematurely. The wear on the upper guide bearing can cause the clutch pedal to malfunction during shifting. The Engine Malfunction warning may be illuminated and a fault will be stored in the DME memory for the crankshaft sensor. Noise may be heard from the lower engine and transmission bell housing area. If the crankshaft guide bearing or crankshaft is found damaged during the inspection then the engine must be replaced.
(Read that back to yourself - cranshaft guide bearing wearing out requiring a new engine!).
Peter Cavellini
Rehash....?
Correct if I’m wrong, but this is old News, I never had one bit of bother with my 04’ plate one, ran sweet as a Nut.
Paul Dalgarno
Symanski wrote:
Porsche have huge problems with intermediate shaft bearings, Mazda rotary engines fail in large proportions, Vauxhall cam chains are rubbish, K Series head gaskets failed, Nissan Navarra engines were made of chocolate, the list is endless with engine weaknesses over many years and marques.
Can't you just restrict yourself to writing letters to BMW in private with your little tin hat on? Would save boring us to tears on every single BMW thread. Can't you see you're one of those bitter old men?
Pages
Add your comment