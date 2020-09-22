BMW M3 and M4 get radical new look, more power and 4WD

BMW has revealed its hotly anticipated new-generation M3 saloon and M4 coupé, with both of them featuring a radically redesigned front end and a heavily reworked mechanical package.

Due on UK sale next March in more potent Competition form only, the new performance models offer up to 503bhp from a six-cylinder engine and, for the first time, an optional fully variable M xDrive four-wheel drive system. Prices will start from around £65,000 for the M3 Competition and £70,000 for the M4 Competition.

The M4 xDrive coupé and its M3 xDrive saloon sibling are planned to follow the initial rear-wheel-drive models into showrooms next summer.

Along with the saloon and coupé, BMW is also developing the first ever M3 Touring estate, as well as a follow-up to the M4 Cabriolet and a new M4 Gran Coupé four-door in an expanded line-up that’s also set to include even more powerful, track-focused CS derivatives later down the line.

Radical design changes

High visual impact is a key criterion to the styling of the M3 and M4, both of which are heavily differentiated from the lesser M340i xDrive and M440i xDrive models they’re respectively positioned above.

Ending a 35-year tradition, the models receive their own individual front-end styling, dominated by a large vertical grille that features seven double horizontal louvres and a mounting point for the front numberplate.

The new grille is similar in shape to that adorning the new 4 Series but comprises two distinct elements, rather than being a single-frame design.

Further unique touches include a heavily structured front bumper, standard full-LED headlights, a bonnet that features two distinctive indents to accentuate the look of the grille, widened front wings and sills, air ducts within the front flanks and double-arm wing mirror housings.