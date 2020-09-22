BMW M3 and M4 get radical new look, more power and 4WD

BMW has revealed its hotly anticipated new-generation M3 saloon and M4 coupé, with both of them featuring a radically redesigned front end and a heavily reworked mechanical package.
Due on UK sale next March in more potent Competition form only, the new performance models offer up to 503bhp from a six-cylinder engine and, for the first time, an optional fully variable M xDrive four-wheel drive system. Prices will start from around £65,000 for the M3 Competition and £70,000 for the M4 Competition.
The M4 xDrive coupé and its M3 xDrive saloon sibling are planned to follow the initial rear-wheel-drive models into showrooms next summer.
Along with the saloon and coupé, BMW is also developing the first ever M3 Touring estate, as well as a follow-up to the M4 Cabriolet and a new M4 Gran Coupé four-door in an expanded line-up that’s also set to include even more powerful, track-focused CS derivatives later down the line.
Radical design changes
High visual impact is a key criterion to the styling of the M3 and M4, both of which are heavily differentiated from the lesser M340i xDrive and M440i xDrive models they’re respectively positioned above.
Ending a 35-year tradition, the models receive their own individual front-end styling, dominated by a large vertical grille that features seven double horizontal louvres and a mounting point for the front numberplate.
The new grille is similar in shape to that adorning the new 4 Series but comprises two distinct elements, rather than being a single-frame design.
Further unique touches include a heavily structured front bumper, standard full-LED headlights, a bonnet that features two distinctive indents to accentuate the look of the grille, widened front wings and sills, air ducts within the front flanks and double-arm wing mirror housings.
Deputy
Discreet?
Not exactly the sleeper styling the earlier M cars had especially in those colours. However I must admit to my inner yoof quite liking it....
jason_recliner
Cleft palate.
ewanmac76
Design
I remember when the e46 was launched I just couldn't stop looking at it because it was such a stunning car. The standard e46 looked great but the flared rear arches, bonnet scoop and 19" alloys of the M3 transformed the car.
I can't stop looking at this for the entirely opposite reason! It's certainly no beauty although it will stand out. I remember thinking Audis goatee grill looked awful when I first saw it and now it looks perfectly acceptable. I'm hoping this will also grow on me but somehow doubt it. I wonder if there will be an early LCI like the first bangle 7 series or last 1 series....
Tycoon
Those grilles LOL, who cares
Overdrive
I like the look of these. Yes
I like the look of these. Yes, I know I'll probably be the only one saying this, but they do look suitably agressive and sporty.
People complain about premium makers following the 'Russian doll' styling approach, and here's BMW bucking the trend and doing something different and it still gets slagged off! Damned if you do and damned if you don't I guess.
That said, I think in time, after the kneejerk reactions have died down, the styling will be a growwer. I remember people moaning about Audi's large goatie grille when it first came out, and now no one bats an eyelid about it.
