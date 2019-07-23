2020 BMW 5 Series previewed as prototypes begin testing

Prototypes of the facelifted BMW 5 Series have begun testing on public roads ahead of a planned introduction in mid-2020.

Although it's still heavily disguised, the updated executive model will clearly receive a bolder look in keeping with styling developments brought to both the latest 3 Series and facelifted 7 Series.

The move is part of a broader strategy at BMW that aims to give each model its own individual appearance.

Among the new design elements expected to be brought to the 5 Series are a more prominent kidney grille, redesigned headlights and a more heavily structured front bumper that incorporates newly designed air vents, including vertical air curtain ducts at the outer edges.

Changes at the rear are likely to be less significant, although the plastic wrap adorning the spied prototypes hints at styling revisions to the tail-lights, rear bumper, tailpipes and area around the numberplate.