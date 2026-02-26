BACK TO ALL NEWS
Porsche 'K1' luxury SUV to be Audi Q9 twin with V6 and V8 power

Range Rover saloon? Sleek new Velar EV sheds SUV cues

Rakish, low-riding silhouette for Land Rover's fresh Porsche Macan Electric rival, due later this year

Felix Page
News
2 mins read
26 February 2026

The new Range Rover Velar EV is set for an unveiling in the coming months - and the latest pictures from testing reveal just how radically different it will look from the brand's other models past and present. 

Expected to be the one of the first models to use JLR's new EMA platform for smaller electric models, the Mk2 Velar is tipped for a debut by the end of this year before going into production at Halewood in 2027.

It will be joined at the Merseyside factory by the new Defender Sport and possibly a next-generation Range Rover Evoque

Like the current Velar, it will be the most overtly 'road-focused' Land Rover model, and it looks like JLR is working to emphasise that billing by more dramatically differentiating its design from that of its range-mates.

Previously spotted prototypes had already indicated that the Velar would become a much sleeker proposition, but as the layers of camouflage come off it's becoming clear that it could in fact be closer in shape and profile to a saloon than an SUV.

Beneath the light cladding that still obscures the final details of the rear end, it's possible to see a rakish, fastback-style roofline sloping towards a boot lip that appears to extend beyond the rear window.

As with previous mules, the window itself is entirely covered, lending weight to speculation that the Velar could follow its Jaguar Type 00 sibling in swapping glass for a rear-view camera in the name of improving aero and rear head room. 

The glasshouse appears to be narrower than that of the current Velar, too, helping to give an overall silhouette that would seem to fit the mould of high-riding fastback EVs like the Volvo ES90 and Polestar 4.

Other details that are now visible include distinctive flat haunches, a prominent crease along the sides and a front panel that mimics the shape of the current Velar's grille.

It remains unclear exactly when JLR plans to reveal its answer to the Porsche Macan Electric, having significantly delayed the roll-out of its new flagship EVs, the Type 00 and Range Rover Electric, by more than a year. 

But with the new Velar (and its recently spotted Defender Sport sibling) now looking all but ready for production, it's likely that JLR is preparing to renew its line-up via a rapid succession of new product launches, following a four-year drought. 

Read our review

Car review
Range Rover Velar D200 Dynamic SE 2023

Range Rover Velar

Mid-life update for mid-sized Range Rover feels a little like tweaking for its own sake but leaves behind a car still well capable of a luxurious air

Read our review
Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: Deputy editor

Felix is Autocar's deputy editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

Arthur Sleep 26 February 2026

So, this is the I-Pace, then?

