The closest thing to F1? Driving Rodin's 675bhp FZED

But the massive Avon slick tyres have been in blankets for hours and you don’t want to lose that heat, either, so as soon as you’re happy with the brakes, you go.
The acceleration is such that it actually redraws the circuit for you. In the McLaren and Dallara, the track has quite a long straight; in the FZED, there isn’t one at all. Training means your fingers automatically tug the right lever four times, but the acceleration from, say, 60mph to 170mph is such that you have no time to even think about it, let alone savour it. You come out of the corner, the world goes stark, staring mad and you brake. That’s it.
Except it’s not because, compared with what it’s like under braking, the FZED’s acceleration is quite sane. Under full braking from more than 170mph, the combined effects of the downforce and those brakes are such that I’ve experienced less physical violence while crashing. One reason your belts are done up so tight that breathing becomes difficult is that you would be black and blue for days were they not. You could probably snap a rib or two for good measure as you’re slammed forward. But you must remember to back off the brakes as the downforce bleeds away, else you’ll be left with mechanical grip alone and staring at two stationary Avons while still doing 70mph.
Corners are actually easier than expected. The FZED has a brand new, Öhlins-based damper system, because Dicker thought the Lotus set-up wasn’t fit for purpose. And somewhat to my surprise, you can slide the car around a bit in the slower turns. The steering is light, hyper-accurate and thunderbolt-fast.
In the quick bits, you just have to commit, and do so at turn-in speeds that have genuinely never occurred to you before. And then you have to control the throttle. Try to balance the car in the way that comes naturally to people like me, who race historic cars, and the resulting fore-and-aft pitch will play havoc with the floor under the car, from where most of the downforce is extracted. So that’s a bad idea.
I never found out how close to the car’s limits I came. I posted decent times in the McLaren and Dallara but was miles off in the FZED. I like to think I lost out mainly through failing to understand its unfathomable braking performance, but maybe not. Then again, if, as a prospective owner, I’d boarded the plane home from New Zealand feeling I already knew all there was to know about this car, I’d probably not buy one. As it is, you might go 10 seasons and by the end still be finding out things about not just the FZED but yourself, too. With such machinery, that’s how it should be.
From ZED to ZERO
Add your comment