The closest thing to F1? Driving Rodin's 675bhp FZED

The car started life in 2011 as the Lotus T125 project. After that stalled, Dicker bought five unsold chassis and set about turning them into FZEDs. By replacing as much of the car as possible with titanium printed in-house, including every single fixing, he managed to carve more than 40kg out of the already flyweight 650kg Lotus. The engine has more power for fun yet develops it at lower revs for reliability. The entire management system is new and aimed at making the car far more drivable. There’s also a new pedal box, seat system, clutch actuator, steering wheel and so on and on. The car is now a very different beast.

The only problem is that if you want a test drive, you need to go to New Zealand’s South Island and visit the extraordinary facility that Dicker has had built there, which includes three test tracks, a factory containing some of the most advanced titanium 3D-printing machines in the world and a full pits complex with garaging and hospitality. This guy is serious.

Dicker will fly you out, put you up and provide you with an instructor: affable, unflappable Aussie racer Mark Williamson, who will then spend two days with you until he feels you’ve seen and done enough to be let loose in an uncorked FZED.

To give you some idea of the level you need to reach, you learn the track in a derestricted McLaren 570S GT4 racer. It’s some trainer. After at least two stints in that, each comprising dozens of laps, you do the same all over again in a Dallara Formula 3 car – because if you don’t do that and therefore fully acquaint yourself with the dark art of downforce, there’s literally no point even sitting in the FZED. After each session, Williamson assiduously talks you through the telemetry data and on-board camera footage. You’ll then get two sessions in said FZED, one using about 80% revs and throttle, one unlimited. And if, after that, you buy one, Rodin will knock the entire cost of the trip off the purchase price.

So, and because space is short, we’ll skip the build-up. Imagine that you’re now in the FZED, fully trained and immensely comfortable, because your seat has been made for you and you alone. You hold the titanium steering wheel and as the external starter spins the engine, you catch it on the throttle and hold it at a deafening 4000rpm idle. The clutch is operated by hand, which I don’t like, but there’s space for only two pedals and your left foot has to operate the carbon-carbon brakes.

For the first two laps, all you think about are those brakes. They aren’t like carbon-ceramic items: if they don’t have temperature, they don’t work. At all. So you drive with both feet on both pedals, accelerate up to 120mph and then brake harder than you’ve ever braked in a road car until they start to respond.